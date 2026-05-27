President Cyril Ramaphosa Promises Public Holiday if Bafana Bafana Win FIFA World Cup

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised a public holiday to South Africans if Bafana Bafana win the FIFA World Cup. The team will play their opening match against Mexico on 11 June and will face tough competition at the tournament.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised a public holiday to South Africa ns if Bafana Bafana win the FIFA World Cup. The South Africa n national soccer team received a warm send-off from the South Africa n Football Association and various sponsors ahead of their departure this weekend.

Bafana Bafana will play the opening match against Mexico on 11 June. The final squad for the FIFA World Cup has been named, with players such as Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, and Olwethu Makhanya making the cut. President Ramaphosa congratulated the squad and wished them well on their trip to the FIFA World Cup, joking about the national team making it to the final and rewarding the public with a public holiday should the team win.

In his keynote speech, the president told the squad that he wants to see them compete with courage, determination, and belief until the very end. The FIFA World Cup finals fall on Sunday, 19 July, and a win for Bafana Bafana could mean a public holiday, and a day off the next day. The president added that he would likely be inundated with calls for additional public holidays as or when South Africa progresses throughout the tournament.

President Ramaphosa's promise has sparked excitement among South Africans, with many hoping that Bafana Bafana will bring home the trophy. The team's send-off dinner was attended by various sponsors and the South African Football Association, who wished the team well on their journey. The squad will face tough competition at the FIFA World Cup, but they are confident that they have what it takes to make it to the final.

President Ramaphosa's promise has added an extra layer of excitement to the tournament, and many South Africans are eagerly awaiting the team's performance. The FIFA World Cup is a major international sporting event that takes place every four years, with teams from all over the world competing for the coveted trophy. Bafana Bafana's participation in the tournament has sparked a lot of interest and excitement among South Africans, with many hoping that the team will bring home the trophy.

President Ramaphosa's promise has added an extra layer of excitement to the tournament, and many South Africans are eagerly awaiting the team's performance. The team's send-off dinner was attended by various sponsors and the South African Football Association, who wished the team well on their journey. The squad will face tough competition at the FIFA World Cup, but they are confident that they have what it takes to make it to the final.

President Ramaphosa's promise has sparked excitement among South Africans, with many hoping that Bafana Bafana will bring home the trophy. The FIFA World Cup finals fall on Sunday, 19 July, and a win for Bafana Bafana could mean a public holiday, and a day off the next day. The president added that he would likely be inundated with calls for additional public holidays as or when South Africa progresses throughout the tournament





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President Cyril Ramaphosa Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup Public Holiday South Africa

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