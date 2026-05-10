President Cyril Ramaphosa faces questions from National Assembly as parliament begins budget vote debates, unveils future state of the nation address

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his reply to the debate on the 2026 state of the nation address (Sona) at parliament's Nieuwmeester Dome in Cape Town, February 19 2026.President Cyril Ramaphosa will face questions from members of the National Assembly on Thursday as parliament exercises one of its core oversight functions over the executive branch.farm scandal and calls from two political parties for Ramaphosa to step down. The session is expected to cover the government's skills development agenda targeting young South Africans; the tangible employment outcomes generated by recent investment conferences; and the rollout of Operation Prosper, the joint police and South African National Defence Force initiative aimed at stamping out gang violence and illegal mining. MPs will also press Ramaphosa on plans to resolve the student debt burden, which continues to block thousands of graduates from accessing their qualifications and advancing into the workforce. Parliament kicks off its budget vote debate schedule in the National Assembly this week with a packed programme of debates. The 2026 state of the nation address is expected to be delivered by president Ramaphosa on February 22 2026. Brics foreign ministers' meeting scheduled May 14 and 15, with Ronald Lamola attending as international relations & co-operation minister of South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his reply to the debate on the 2026 state of the nation address (Sona) at parliament's Nieuwmeester Dome in Cape Town, February 19 2026.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will face questions from members of the National Assembly on Thursday as parliament exercises one of its core oversight functions over the executive branch.farm scandal and calls from two political parties for Ramaphosa to step down. The session is expected to cover the government's skills development agenda targeting young South Africans; the tangible employment outcomes generated by recent investment conferences; and the rollout of Operation Prosper, the joint police and South African National Defence Force initiative aimed at stamping out gang violence and illegal mining.

MPs will also press Ramaphosa on plans to resolve the student debt burden, which continues to block thousands of graduates from accessing their qualifications and advancing into the workforce. Parliament kicks off its budget vote debate schedule in the National Assembly this week with a packed programme of debates.

On Tuesday, MPs will debate the portfolios of justice & constitutional development; transport; communications & digital technologies; sport, arts & culture; and electricity & energy, with ministers opening the sessions with speeches on their departments’ activities. On Wednesday the work of the departments of health; public works & infrastructure; correctional services; women, youth & persons with disabilities; the office of the chief justice; and Stats SA will be discussed.

The work continues on Friday with budget vote debates on home affairs, agriculture, water & sanitation, and science, technology & innovation. The process will culminate when the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) vote on the budget in its entirety once all departmental budget votes have been debated.

‘Budget vote debates allow parliament to review and provide input on departmental plans and budget allocations,’ said parliament’s spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo. ‘They enable parliament and the public to remain informed about government undertakings, implementation plans and the spending of public funds. Committees scrutinise departmental budgets and annual performance plans and assess whether departments have honoured previous commitments and spent taxpayers’ money properly.





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