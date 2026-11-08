Premier League Shock: Chelsea Fall to Sunderland, Liverpool Beat Palace

Chelsea suffer shock defeat to Sunderland while Liverpool defeat Crystal Palace. Brighton rise to second place. Full Premier League results and analysis.

Chelsea suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat against Sunderland, while Liverpool secured a vital 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday. The results shifted momentum in the mid-table and top-four races significantly.

Chelsea Stumble Against Sunderland

Xabi Alonso's Chelsea arrived at the Stadium of Light aiming to strengthen their push for a Champions League spot. Instead, they left with an embarrassing loss to third-bottom Sunderland. The result marks the fourth defeat in ten league matches for the Blues under the former Real Madrid manager.

Also read Arsenal edge past Hull to stretch Premier League lead

Sunderland took the lead in the thirty-sixth minute. Enzo Le Fee converted a penalty after Brian Brobbey was brought down by Levi Colwill. Xabi Alonso argued that Chelsea should have been awarded a foul on Cole Palmer before the incident.

Sunderland celebrated a league victory for only the second time this season. Chelsea remain fifth in the table but face mounting pressure to improve their consistency. The loss highlights ongoing struggles for a side expected to challenge for European qualification.

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Liverpool Rally Against Crystal Palace

Liverpool returned to winning ways with a commanding 3-1 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The victory ended a two-game losing streak that had included defeats to Arsenal and Fenerbahce. Manager Andoni Iraola faced increased scrutiny following those prior results.

Alexis Mac Allister headed Liverpool into the lead in the fortieth minute. His goal came from a cross by Dominik Szoboszlai. Florian Wirtz doubled the advantage with a composed finish in the fifty-fourth minute. The strike originated from a pass by Bradley Barcola.

This was Wirtz's first league goal this season. It stands as only his second goal in all competitions for the German playmaker. Alexander Isak sealed the victory with a fourth-placed Liverpool finish in the eighty-ninth minute.

Eddie Nketiah scored a stoppage-time penalty for Crystal Palace. The goal was the result of a foul by Milos Kerkez. The effort provided no consolation for the home side or their manager. Pierre Sage has now suffered a seventh defeat in ten league matches.

Brighton Climb to Second Place

Brighton extended their strong start to the season with a 2-0 win against Brentford at the Amex Stadium. Fabian Hurzeler's side climbed to second place in the Premier League table. They now sit within five points of leaders Arsenal.

Brentford striker Igor Thiago was sent off in the first half. He clattered Chema Andres in the face during the midway point of the opening period. Pascal Gross scored a penalty in the forty-second minute to extend Brighton's lead. The spot-kick was awarded after Keane Lewis-Potter fouled Luka Vuskovic.

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This result marks Brighton's sixth win in their last seven league games. The Seagulls have established themselves as genuine contenders for a Champions League place. They have moved above third-placed Manchester City in the standings.

Other Premier League Updates

Bournemouth also secured a win with a 2-1 scoreline against Ipswich. A Brazilian forward scored in the fifth minute. This goal brought his tally to seven goals in his last eight games. An own goal from Leif Davis in the forty-sixth minute increased the lead further.

Jack Clarke scored a penalty for Ipswich in the seventy-third minute. The effort was not enough to rescue a draw for the visitors. The result leaves Ipswich struggling near the bottom of the table.

Attention now turns to Old Manchester United and Aston Villa. Manager Michael Carrick cannot afford a defeat in the upcoming match. United have not won in their last seven league games. They have won just once in the top-flight this term.

United did end a nine-match winless run recently. They defeated Roma 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday. The upcoming clash against Aston Villa is critical for Carrick's survival chances ahead of the international break.