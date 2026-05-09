Premier League Results: City, Arsenal, Liverpool, United, Bournemouth and More

Manchester City kept the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Brentford, while Liverpool were booed off after a 1-1 draw against struggling Chelsea on Saturday. With three games of the season left for both title contenders, City closed to within two points of the Gunners, who face a tricky trip to relegation-threatened West Ham on Sunday.

Manchester City kept the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Brentford , while Liverpool were booed off after a 1-1 draw against struggling Chelsea on Saturday.

With three games of the season left for both title contenders, City closed to within two points of the Gunners, who face a tricky trip to relegation-threatened West Ham on Sunday. Liverpool inched towards Champions League qualification but failed to inflict a seventh consecutive league defeat on Chelsea





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Premier League Manchester City Arsenal Brentford Liverpool Chelsea Conference League Final Relegation Champions League Qualification Paul Pogba Fernando Torres

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