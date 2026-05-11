Premier League Recap - Chiefs Triumph, Stars Fall, and Defenders Free

The Premier League saw a thrilling weekend with seven teams picking up points, with Man City and PSG receiving valuable boosts. However, struggling sides like Everton, Leeds, and Aston Villa all picked up losses.

A rare Omar Marmoush goal sealed a 3-0 win for second-placed Manchester City over Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend. It was only the second league goal this season for the 27-year-old Egypt striker, who ran on to an Erling Haaland pass and fired past goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

City trail Arsenal by five points with a game in hand. The Gunners edged West Ham United 1-0 and can clinch the title with victories at home to Burnley and away against Crystal Palace. Minteh helped fire in-form Brighton into the top six with the third goal in a 3-0 rout of already-relegated Wolves. The Gambia international started and finished a flowing team move before blasting in at the near post for his third goal of the season.

Sarr took his tally for an impressive season to 20 goals as Palace secured survival in a 2-2 draw with Everton. The Senegal international blasted home at the second attempt after his initial effort was blocked. Beto was also on target at Selhurst Park with a brilliant individual run and finish past Dean Henderson.

The Guinea-Bisseau international's 10th goal of the season put the Toffees in front, but they could not hold on as a draw dented their push for European qualification. The Morocco winger scored with a superb finish into the top corner after bursting down the left and into the box as his Betis side drew 2-2 at Real Sociedad. Abde, 24, has been in brilliant form with five goals in his last six appearances for the Andalucian side.

Nigeria striker Adams grabbed a vital goal in stoppage time to claim Sevilla a 2-1 win over Espanyol, which could help them avoid relegation. Ivory Coast striker Toure scored the only goal in a crucial 1-0 win over Werder Bremen that saw Hoffenheim stay in the race for Champions League qualification. Burkinabe defender Tapsoba conceded a decisive penalty in a 3-1 defeat to Stuttgart that dashed Leverkusen's hopes of Champions League qualification.

Guirassy scored the leveller as Dortmund came from a goal down to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 to lock in second spot. Sergino Dest scored a stunning free-kick as Ajax drew 2-2 with Groningen while Vitinha scored a brace for Porto in a 4-0 win over Beira-Mar





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