Premier League Rankings after Gameweek 37 | Football | SuperSport

The news text provides a comprehensive overview of the current standings and results in the Premier League as of Gameweek 37, highlighting key events such as Tottenham's path to survival, Manchester United's historic win, and Chelsea's managerial change. It also mentions the hopes of teams like Brighton, Leeds, Sunderland, and Everton for European qualification.

West Ham on brink of Premier League relegation, Man Utd seal third | football | SuperSport | SuperSport West Ham's 3-1 defeat at Newcastle left Tottenham realistically only needing one more point to win the battle for Premier League survival, while Bruno Fernandes made history in Manchester United's 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Spurs can avoid dropping out of the English top flight for the first time in nearly 50 years with victory at Chelsea on Tuesday, but a draw would also likely suffice thanks to their much superior goal difference over West Ham. A third consecutive defeat left the Hammers needing favours and they were well beaten at St. James' Park against a Newcastle side who had little to play for.

Osula struck again with his fifth goal in six games and even a stunning strike from Taty Castellanos was little consolation for the visitors. West Ham's only hope of survival is if they beat Leeds on the final day and Tottenham lose to both Chelsea and Everton. Fernandes equalled the Premier League record of 20 assists in a season as United secured third place at Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw volleyed United in front after just five minutes, but Forest levelled a wide open encounter early in the second half when Elliot Anderson's cross was headed in by Morato. United raced down the other end and Matheus Cunha's goal was allowed to stand despite a VAR check for handball by Mbeumo in the build-up. Fernandes' record-equalling moment arrived 14 minutes from fulltime when Mbeumo prodded in his drilled cross for his first goal since February.

But United held on to add another victory to their impressive run since interim boss Michael Carrick arrived in January. European dreams: Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the only goal in stoppage-time at Elland Road as Leeds beat Brighton 1-0 to damage the Seagulls' hopes of European qualification despite Ismaila Sarr's sixth-minute penalty putting Palace ahead prior to Dango Ouattara's double for the Bees.

Sunderland are also in contention for European qualification after a 3-1 win at Everton lifted the Black Cats up to ninth. Early into his new job, troubled Chelsea hired Xabi Alonso as their new manager, less than 24 hours after losing 1-0 against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Alonso, who agreed a four-year contract with 10th-placed Chelsea, led Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title in 2024 but was sacked by Real Madrid in January after just seven months in charge.





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Premier League Survival Survival Gameweek Champions League Record Championship Final European Qualification FA Cup Final Xabi Alonso

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