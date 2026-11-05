Premature SAPS Promotions Risk Compromising Madlanga Commission Integrity

Critics warn that promoting SAPS leaders before the Madlanga Commission concludes its work undermines judicial independence and ethical policing standards in South Africa.

South Africa faces a critical juncture regarding the leadership of its police services as debates intensify over potential promotions within the South African Police Service ( SAPS). The central contention is that promoting top SAPS leaders before the Madlanga Commission concludes its work is premature. This stance argues that the nation requires an independent, well-resourced Chapter 9 body to fight corruption, rather than relying on executive shortcuts that may compromise investigative integrity.

Immediate Vacancies and Leadership Timing

Specific timing issues drive this controversy. There is currently a vacancy for the head of the Hawks, formally known as the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI). Additionally, the national commissioner of the SA Police Service (SAPS) will retire in April 2027. In this context, the acting minister of police has let it be known that he favors General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for leadership roles, while others believe Mkhwanazi should be destined for the more senior post that falls vacant upon the commissioner's retirement.

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General Mkhwanazi previously occupied this senior post in an acting capacity while Jacob Zuma was President. The proposed promotion occurs while the Madlanga Commission is actively hearing evidence. The head of the Madlanga Commission, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, noted that he would make definitive findings only in the final report of the commission. That report will, as envisaged at present, come when the commission winds up its work in January 2027.

Commission Findings and Legal Ambiguities

It does need to be stressed that the findings, and indeed the recommendations of the commission, are not binding. The government is under no obligation to act on any of the many recommendations the commission is likely to make. Despite this lack of legal force, the ethical implications remain significant. The learned justice has suggested that the criminal justice administration has for some time been populated by "malleable, corrupt state functionaries".

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Whether General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is one of them is still an open question. The minister of police, who is currently on prolonged special leave, has still to complete his evidence before the commission. He might yet produce smoking gun evidence against Mkhwanazi, with or without the help of Paul O'Sullivan, who is associated with the ongoing investigations. In these circumstances, it is entirely premature to consider Mkhwanazi for any promotion within the SAPS.

Constitutional Precedents and Independence

Good human resource management and career development practices, to maximize human potential, must be cultivated. Efficient, economic and effective use of resources must be promoted. In the last of the Glenister trilogy of appeals to the Constitutional Court, Justice Edwin Cameron wrote a separate judgment on the importance of sound practices in the appointment of leadership in the criminal justice administration. While the judgment was a lone dissent, there is much in it to commend itself to an acting minister of police who is pondering the appointment of a new head for the Hawks or DPCI.

Justice Cameron wrote that the appointment of the head of the Directorate for Special Operations (DSO) differed materially from the process section 17CA now provides. Whereas the Head of the DPCI is appointed by the Executive alone, with only a report to Parliament, the head of the DSO was appointed by the NDPP. He chose the head of the DSO from a further set of presidential appointees, namely the Deputy National Directors of the NPA. Although that influence was indirect, the President exercised it at one remove, whereas the NDPP, whose independence is constitutionally guaranteed, made the final selection.

Risks of Unmediated Executive Power

In the case of the Head of the DPCI, by contrast, the Executive's power is unmediated. Hence the need for parliamentary involvement is here more pressing. The DSO had several positive features the current DPCI signally lacks. Those may have tipped the balance in the process for its head's appointment. But the countervailing factors that justified a conclusion of adequate independence there are absent here.

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Most pertinently, the DSO was outside the SAPS. By contrast, the DPCI is lodged firmly within the SAPS. The unit's location plainly matters. It is true that courts found only that the DPCI's location did not 'in itself' make the unit unconstitutional; the DPCI legislation could not be invalidated 'on that ground alone'. However, the implication was that the unit's independence would be decreased by its location within the SAPS, but that it might nevertheless have other 'sufficient attributes of independence to fulfil the functions required of it'. One important attribute to offset the DPCI's location within the SAPS would be an irreproachable process for the appointment of its members - and that is lacking here.

Implications for Anti-Corruption Efforts

Similar considerations apply to the main judgment's invocation of the appointment process governing the NPA and its head, the NDPP. In addition, the temptation to appoint an incumbent with an insufficiently robust sense of independence may be greater in the case of the DPCI. Its primary function is to investigate political office-bearers, which is more high-risk than the case of the NDPP, who handles all prosecutions in the country, and only incidentally those of the Executive.

As the acting minister is familiar with the Glenister litigation, he should adhere to its requirement of the adequate independence of the single entity anti-corruption machinery of state. Appointing leaders before the Madlanga Commission concludes its work undermines this constitutional safeguard. The delay until January 2027 ensures that any appointment is not tainted by unresolved allegations of corruption or malfeasance within the service.