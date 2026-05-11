Predicted 2026 FIFA World Cup Squad: Key Players and Contenders

Ahead of the final squad announcement, here's a glimpse of key players and contenders who have been making waves in the domestic and international arena.

Predicted Bafana WC squad: Pirates and Sundowns to dominate! As the final phase of preparation nears for national teams across the football world, Hugo Broos , Bafana Bafana head coach, is about to name his squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mamelodi Sundowns' captain, Ronwen Williams, is expected to lead Bafana Bafana, while Ricardo Goss and Renaldo Leaner are among the goaltenders vying for the number two jersey. Brandon Peterson of Kaizer Chiefs is among the strikers in contention, while Lyle Foster from the English Premier League adds pace and physical presence to the forward line. Continuity and cohesion are key, with Mamelodi Sundowns providing the backbone of the backline, often seen as the preferred option for Broos.

The midfield is a blend of Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Thalente Mbatha, and Sphephelo Sithole, with the forward line packed with Oswin Appollis, Lyle Foster, Relebohile Mofokeng, Evidence Makgopa, and more





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2026 FIFA World Cup Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos Predicted Squad Continental Players Domestic Players Backline Midfield Forward Line

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