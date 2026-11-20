PRASA has confirmed phased Metrorail fare increases starting 1 December 2026, affecting monthly tickets only, with a second inflation-linked increase possible from April 2027.

Metrorail commuters will pay more for monthly tickets from 1 December 2026, after the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa ( PRASA) confirmed a phased fare increase.

Monthly Fare Increases by Distance

The first phase affects monthly tickets only. Single and weekly fares remain unchanged for now. Monthly fares rise by R35 to R46, depending on the distance travelled. A monthly ticket for 1km to 15km goes from R180 to R215.

Also read LUMENOCITY Light Exhibition Returns to Norval Foundation in November 2026

A monthly ticket for 16km to 40km goes from R220 to R266. Tickets for 41km to 60km rise from R250 to R291. Monthly tickets for 61km or more rise from R280 to R322. The increases cover all four travel-distance bands.

Advertisement

PRASA says the changes follow further stakeholder consultations, which concluded in October. United Commuters Voice Western Cape Provincial Secretary Patrick Lugogwana confirmed the statement matches an agreement reached at a meeting on 16 October. Despite the increases, PRASA says monthly tickets remain considerably cheaper than buying individual daily tickets.

For example, a commuter travelling between 1km and 15km would spend R520 on daily tickets over the same monthly period. The new monthly ticket costs R215, saving R305. PRASA Group CEO Hishaam Emeran acknowledged the impact of fare increases on commuters. We understand that any change in the cost of travel matters to the households we serve, he said.

PRASA Explains Revenue and Off Peak Discounts

Emeran added that the revenue would support safer and more reliable trains. PRASA also confirmed that daily off-peak discounts will remain in place. Commuters travelling between 09:30 and 14:30 can still benefit from discounts of up to 50% on daily fares. The agency says the extra revenue will go towards energy costs, the maintenance of trains and infrastructure, and safety and security.

The December adjustment is only the first phase of a wider fare restructuring. A second increase, linked to inflation, will cover all ticket types from 1 April 2027 at the earliest. That date remains subject to further consultation and final approval. PRASA then plans to adjust fares every year by roughly 4% to 4.5%.

Advertisement

Future Annual Fare Adjustments

The agency says it intends to introduce annual Consumer Price Index-linked adjustments in future, indicatively between 4% and 4.5%. The increases are being implemented in stages to limit the financial impact on commuters.