PowerBall Jackpot Soars to R152 Million, Offering Life-Changing Opportunities

South Africans have a golden opportunity to potentially win a life-changing amount, as the combined PowerBall and PowerBall Plus jackpots reach a staggering R152 million. ITHUBA encourages players to participate in the draw, emphasizing the chance for financial freedom. Ticket purchases are available via various channels, including retailers, online platforms, the National Lottery Mobile App, and participating banks. Winners of R50,000 and above receive complimentary trauma counseling and financial advice, with winnings paid tax-free. The draw is Tuesday evening.

The excitement is palpable throughout South Africa as the combined PowerBall and PowerBall Plus jackpots have reached a staggering R152 million, igniting dreams of financial freedom across the nation. ITHUBA, the official operator of the National Lottery , is encouraging players to participate, emphasizing the unprecedented opportunity this jackpot presents.

With economic uncertainties and increasing living expenses impacting many South Africans, the prospect of winning this life-altering sum is perceived not just as good fortune, but as a pivotal chance to reshape their futures. The anticipation builds as the draw approaches, promising to transform the lives of one or more lucky winners. Purchase your tickets through authorized retail outlets, online platforms accessible via the National Lottery website, the official National Lottery Mobile App, or conveniently through participating banks, including FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Capitec, TymeBank, and African Bank. The convenience of multiple purchase options ensures widespread accessibility for all aspiring participants, offering a seamless and user-friendly experience. The draw itself will be broadcast live on Tuesday evening, with official results promptly released on designated platforms. Remember to always confirm winning numbers directly on the official National Lottery website for absolute verification. The National Lottery aims to provide accurate results in a timely manner, but the official website is the definitive source. Furthermore, winners of R50,000 or more are eligible for complimentary trauma counseling from professional psychologists and unbiased financial advice from certified financial advisors, further emphasizing the National Lottery's commitment to responsible and supportive winnings management. Importantly, all winnings are paid tax-free, facilitating a straightforward and advantageous disbursement process directly into the winner's account. The PowerBall game format challenges players to choose five main numbers from a range of 1 to 50 and one PowerBall number between 1 and 20, with an entry fee of a relatively small amount. This blend of accessible entry fees and the chance to win substantial sums makes the lottery an attractive proposition for a diverse audience. For comprehensive details and to verify winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers, players are encouraged to consult the National Lottery website, which is the official and most accurate source of information. Other unrelated news includes the Democratic Alliance (DA) considering Helen Zille as their mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg. Also, Carte Blanche has shed light on the extent of South Africa’s illegal cigarette trade, highlighting the impact of weak immigration controls and poor enforcement. Football fans are excited about Kaizer Chiefs FC's return to the CAF Confederation Cup, and there's discussion among fans about the possibility of Jose Riveiro coaching the team





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Powerball Jackpot Lottery South Africa R152 Million

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Daily Lotto results for Thursday, 18 September 2025Today’s Daily Lotto jackpot stands at an estimated R500 000. If you want to win your share of the jackpot, you have to play!

Read more »

PowerBall: Tonight’s jackpot climbs up to R143 millionGet ready for tonight's PowerBall draw with a massive jackpot of R143 million. Will you be the next millionaire?

Read more »

PowerBall Results and Lottery InformationInformation about the PowerBall lottery, including how to play, where to buy tickets, and details on claiming winnings. The article also mentions the importance of verifying results on the official National Lottery website. Additionally it includes information about Swedish coach Melke Alan, Kaizer Chiefs, Nabi, and the Ad Hoc invitation.

Read more »

Daily Lotto Results for Friday, 19 September 2025The Daily Lotto jackpot is estimated at R550,000. Tickets can be purchased at various retailers, online, or through the National Lottery Mobile App. Winners of R50,000 or more receive free trauma counseling and financial advice, with winnings paid tax-free. The National Lottery website is the official source for results. Also, Los Pumas had an outdoor training session and Swedish coach Melke Alan has revealed his admiration for Kaizer Chiefs.

Read more »