PowerBall and PowerBall Plus on 12 May 2026 Draw Offers R164-million Prize

The announcement comes after a series of winless rollovers with only half-a-dozen PowerBall draws left before the switch to a new format. Players can purchase tickets from licensed retailers or play online through banking apps.

R164-million DREAM for PowerBall and PowerBall Plus on Tuesday 12 May 2026 Players of PowerBall and PowerBall Plus on Tuesday 12 May 2026 can now dream of a R164-million windfall if their numbers come up Winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus on Tuesday 12 May 2026 will be like a dream come true with R164 million on the line.

Image: File Get ready for PowerBall and PowerBall Plus on Tuesday 12 May 2026, as the total winnings jump to a dreamyThere are only half-a-dozen PowerBall draws left under ITHUBA before the format changes, so will this prove lucky for a certain someone? Nevertheless, PowerBall and PowerBall Plus on Tuesday 12 May 2026 has got to where it is by a series of winless rollovers.

As such, you can combineR86 millionWHO WILL WIN POWERBALL AND POWERBALL PLUS ON TUESDAY 12 MAY 2026? Of course, you can purchase tickets in-store at any licensed retailer. Alternatively, you can enter digitally through banking apps from FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Absa and Capitec. Or with an As ever, in this economy, playing the lottery should be carefully considered.

For PowerBall and PowerBall Plus on Tuesday 12 May 2026, your odds of winning areof the time, so you should not rely only on gaming as your only income





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Powerball And Powerball Plus R164-Million Windfall Dream Come True Prize Half-A-Dozen Draws Left New Format To Be Introduced R164 Million FNB Nedbank Standard Bank Absa Capitec Licensed Retailer Unwinrolled Draw Computerised Testing Fraudulent Learner Licence Passes Garden Route National Park Cape Town Restaurant Ëlgr Party Leader Geordin Hill-Lewis Democratic Alliance Kwazulu-Natal Local Government Elections RTMC

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