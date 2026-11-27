A technical fault at Substation 9 disrupted power at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday, affecting check-in, security screening and baggage processing. Power has been restored but delays are expected to continue throughout the day and may affect flights elsewhere in the country.

Power has been restored at OR Tambo International Airport after a technical fault at Substation 9 disrupted operations at the domestic terminal on Friday, but delays are expected to continue for the rest of the day.

ACSA Confirms Substation Fault

The outage affected check-in counters, security checkpoints and boarding gates, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded in long queues. Airports Company South Africa confirmed that power had been fully restored and that normal operations were gradually resuming. ACSA spokesperson Ofentse Dijoe said the power failure was caused by a technical fault at Substation 9. The airport operator said it was working closely with airlines to process passengers in queues as quickly as possible.

Also read Power outage disrupts check-in, security at OR Tambo’s domestic terminal

The disruption affected passengers travelling on all airlines. FlySafair said the interruptions had slowed down baggage sorting and passenger screening at security checkpoints, affecting the movement of travellers through the airport. The airline stressed that the disruption was an airport-wide issue and not specific to any airline.

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FlySafair urged passengers departing from OR Tambo to arrive at the airport as early as possible and allow at least two hours to get through security, in addition to the time needed for check-in and baggage drop-off. Passengers have also been advised to check their flight status with their respective airlines before leaving home and to check in online where possible. FlySafair customers can check their flight information on the airline website or mobile app.

Travellers are also encouraged to travel with hand luggage only, where possible, to avoid spending additional time at baggage drop-off counters. The airline warned that the impact would not be limited to flights departing from Johannesburg, as aircraft delayed at OR Tambo could affect their next scheduled flights.

For example, an aircraft delayed on its way from OR Tambo to Cape Town may then depart Cape Town late for Durban. It added that these knock-on delays could affect its entire route network, as well as those of other airlines operating through OR Tambo. FlySafair said the cause of the interruption was for ACSA, which operates OR Tambo. The airline said it knew the situation was frustrating for travellers and thanked them for their patience.

Passengers Face Long Queues

ACSA urged passengers to arrive earlier than usual to allow sufficient time for check-in and other airport procedures. OR Tambo put out a statement on X earlier on Friday alerting passengers to the power outage and delays.

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However, passengers affected by the delays expressed frustration at the lack of communication and assistance, with some saying they had not been informed of the cause of the disruption. One passenger said she had been at the airport since 6.30am, but upon arrival there was no one to assist or tell passengers where to go. She said they had to figure out that there were different queues for checking in bags and then another queue for security.

Travellers Report Poor Communication

She said they had just found out that it was not even the power outage as communicated, but a system error or something like that. She described the situation as quite frustrating because there was no communication and no one to help or explain what was happening. She was due to board a flight to Cape Town at 9.30am.

Another passenger said the lack of information had added to the frustration, particularly for those who arrived at the airport worried they might miss their flights. The passenger said it was a shock to come in thinking they were late for a flight, only to see that everyone was late. The passenger said what made it worse was not knowing what was happening, adding that a simple public announcement would have sufficed.

The passenger noted that big screens were showing adverts and could have displayed an announcement letting travellers know that flights were delayed.