City Power Restores 70 Percent of Mayfair Substation Repairs After Explosions

City Power has completed 70 percent of repairs at the Mayfair substation after explosions, with phase one restoration for SABC and Garden City Hospital nearly complete and full power expected by the weekend.

City Power says repair work at the Mayfair substation in Johannesburg has reached 70 percent completion following explosions that disrupted electricity supply to several suburbs and critical infrastructure.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena confirmed that technical teams are advancing the first phase of restoration for essential services and affected customers. The repairs follow a secondary explosion at the substation on Monday evening, which occurred after an initial fire and explosion over the weekend. The severe outage disrupted electricity supply to several areas, including Mayfair, Crown, Auckland Park, Vrededorp, Brixton, Crosby, Pageview, Homestead Park, Amalgam, Melville and Friador.

Also read Mayfair substation: Power restoration expected this afternoon

Critical Infrastructure Impacted By Outage

The blackout also heavily impacted key entities such as the SABC, Sentech, Garden City Hospital and the China Mall. To manage the complexities of the damage, City Power divided the restoration process into distinct phases. According to Mangena, the utility brought in the Hel substation as a backup to expedite power to essential services. Phase one, which targets Garden City Hospital, China Mall, SABC and Sentech, is currently 98 percent complete.

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Mangena said teams managed to liven up a transformer at the Hel substation, which will feed electricity to phase one customers. He noted that teams are finalising cable terminations and testing, and once testing is concluded, power is expected to be restored to these customers imminently. A transformer from the Hursthill substation was also switched on to support phase one supply.

Meanwhile, phase two of the restoration focuses on the Mayfair substation itself, the epicentre of the explosions. Mangena explained that customers in this zone will not be restored simultaneously. Instead, feeders will be brought back to life in a carefully managed, phased approach. This precautionary measure is designed to prevent further explosions, which can occur technically when a plant has been offline for an extended period and is cold.

Power Restoration Expected By Week End

Mangena said restoration work for phase two customers will continue gradually. He estimated that all currently affected customers across Mayfair, Brixton, Crosby and surrounding areas could have power fully restored by the end of the week, potentially by Friday or over the weekend, depending on the final phase of repairs. In an earlier update, City Power said repairs were 95 percent complete, with power expected to be restored gradually from Thursday morning.

Mangena said the priority is to restore electricity to essential services. He said teams have been working around the clock, including this morning, with some just finishing up work at the substation. Parallel to the technical restoration, comprehensive investigations into the cause of the explosions are underway. Mangena detailed that insurance representatives, Emergency Management Services and technical teams have been combing through the rubble since Tuesday midday to identify any technical faults.

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Remote technical reports have also been pulled to assist the investigation. While the exact cause remains under investigation, Mangena emphasised that City Power is not ruling out any possibilities. He highlighted that recent months have seen elements suggesting potential sabotage on the electricity network, particularly in the inner city, as well as in areas like Roodepoort and Lenasia.

Police Investigate Potential Network Sabotage

In response to these ongoing network vulnerabilities, City Power has called in the police to investigate these activities and arrest any suspects found to be targeting the city's electricity infrastructure.