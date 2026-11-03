Rand Water Pumping Halted in Ekurhuleni After Power Outage, Six Municipalities Affected

A power outage at Rand Water's Mapleton Pumping Station has disrupted water supply to Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and four local municipalities. The incident comes as Tshwane battles a contamination outbreak that has sickened 833 people.

Rand Water has announced water supply disruptions affecting the Cities of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane, as well as four local municipalities, following a power outage at its Mapleton Pumping Station in Boksburg.

Power Outage Halts Mapleton Pumping

The City of Ekurhuleni reported an electricity outage affecting its infrastructure at approximately 8.35pm on November 2, cutting power to the Mapleton Pumping Station. The station has been unable to pump water since the interruption. Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said the failure to repair a breaker and urgently resolve the outage had placed water supplies to the affected municipalities at risk.

Also read Water strategist urges consumers to understand water quality

Despite repeated enquiries throughout the night, Rand Water received no firm commitment from the City of Ekurhuleni on when electricity would be restored. Rand Water remains unable to resume pumping and has no control over the restoration of the city's electricity supply. At the time of its statement, the city had not communicated an estimated restoration time.

Advertisement

Maroo said water shortages were therefore expected in the cities of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane, as well as the Lesedi, Govan Mbeki, Victor Khanye and Thembisile Hani local municipalities. Rand Water said it had requested the City of Ekurhuleni to treat the outage as an emergency. The bulk water supplier said it could not resume pumping until power was restored and the faulty breaker was repaired.

Tshwane Contamination Outbreak Escalates

The water supply disruption comes as the City of Tshwane faces mounting pressure over a contamination outbreak that has left 833 people with gastrointestinal illness. Affected residents have said inadequate water tanker deliveries are making daily life increasingly difficult. The outbreak has affected communities including Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Dark City, Rethabiseng and Sokhulumi. A joint government statement initially reported 408 cases of gastrointestinal illness between October 7 and 18, with most of those affected being children under the age of four.

The number of reported cases has since increased to 833, with three residents still in hospital. The Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Works has been identified as a major contributor to the outbreak after the City of Tshwane failed to chlorinate water before supplying it to residents. The city also failed to inform residents that the water had not been chlorinated. It has since suspended the head of the treatment plant pending an investigation into the incident.

The crisis has raised serious questions about municipal oversight, water safety and the city's ability to provide residents with reliable access to clean drinking water. Residents in Tshwane's Region 7 remain fearful of using tap water as the number of reported gastrointestinal illness cases linked to the contamination crisis rises to 833. Tshwane has deployed nine water tankers to Ekangala as residents struggle amid the contamination crisis.

Advertisement

Municipal Oversight Under Fire

The city will increase water deliveries to Ekangala after residents raised concerns about limited access to clean water. In a separate development, Johannesburg Water has confirmed that tap water in affected parts of Bezuidenhout Valley is safe for normal use, following repairs to a damaged pipeline and laboratory tests. The South African Human Rights Commission has exposed Gauteng's water failures as residents endure prolonged outages. Clean water remains out of reach for many Tshwane residents after the contamination crisis.

The latest water supply disruption from the Mapleton Pumping Station adds to the pressure on affected municipalities. Rand Water said it would continue to monitor the situation and provide updates once the City of Ekurhuleni restores electricity to the pumping station.