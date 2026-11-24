The South African Child Gauge 2026 warns that fiscal austerity, red tape and food prices are reversing gains for children, with 37% below the food poverty line and stunting at 28-29%.

South Africa's progress in improving children's lives has stalled, with fiscal austerity, red tape and rising food prices eroding hard-won gains, according to the South African Child Gauge 2026 released on Tuesday.

The report, published by UCT's Children's Institute, found that about 68% of children live below the upper-bound poverty line and 37% live below the food poverty line. This marks a reversal: the proportion below the food poverty line fell from 53% in 2003 to 33% in 2013, but rose back to 37% by 2024. The report is the 19th edition and monitors the state of children in South Africa, tracing policies, laws and practices over three decades.

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It found that spatial, racial, gender and income inequalities, high unemployment, violence and fragmented families continue to shape children's lives. About 42% of children had experienced some form of violence or maltreatment. Stunting among children under five remained stubbornly high at 28% to 29%. Only 54% of children attending early learning programmes were developmentally on track, though access to early learning reached 70% of children aged 3-5 by 2025.

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Stunting Impacts Brain Development

Stunting is like a canary in the coalmine, said report co-editor Paula Proudlock, because it reflects poor nutrition in pregnancy and early infancy. Stunting reflects chronic malnutrition that affects growth and brain development and cannot be reversed by eating better food later in life. By the time stunted children are old enough to benefit from school feeding schemes available at early learning centres, the damage has already been done, she said.

The report draws attention to the growing gap between the value of the Child Support Grant (R580) and the food poverty line (R868), compounded by recent food price increases. The number of infants under one accessing the child support grant fell 44% in six years, from 650,000 in March 2020 to 366,000 in March 2026, a level last seen in 2008.

While part of the decline may be explained by fewer registered births, many potential beneficiaries have been excluded by the South African Social Security Agency's increasingly stringent requirements, the authors say. Proudlock said the regression in services from immunisation to welfare grants had been fuelled by a managerial culture of compliance and control that prioritised regulatory requirements over the needs of mothers and children.

Birth Registration Barriers Affect Families

For example, registering a new birth in a hospital requires a photocopy of the mother's identity document to be attached to the application submitted to the department of home affairs. If a hospital lacked a photocopy machine, staff might require a mother to leave her newborn baby just hours after giving birth to seek a photocopy outside the facility, she said.

About 160,000 babies are not registered before their first birthday, and roughly 200,000 infants have not received any vaccinations recommended by the health department. Progress had been made over three decades. The under-five mortality rate fell from 81 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2004 to 35 in 2024. Proudlock said improvements in access to services contributed to better outcomes, but warned progress was stalling.

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In recent years, fiscal austerity has started to erode progress, she said. There are worrying signs of regression across a range of services, including immunisation, birth registration, social assistance and basic education. Another editor, Lori Lake, said investments in children today had far-reaching consequences for their lifelong health, development and employment prospects, as well as those of future generations. South Africa's successes over the past 30 years provide a strong foundation on which to build, she said.

But we need to intensify efforts to fulfil our constitutional commitments to children to fully unleash their potential. The report also highlights persistent challenges facing young people, with the proportion of those aged 15 to 24 not in employment, education or training remaining above 30% for the past 20 years. A lot of economists don't see investing in children as economic investments, Proudlock said.

Investing In Early Childhood Yields Long Term Gains

If we do invest in those early years, we are going to grow children who can reach their potential, finish tertiary education and be tax-paying citizens, she said. Wiedaad Slemming, another editor, said efforts to improve children's wellbeing should go beyond national averages and focus on addressing inequalities between communities. It is crucial to recognise that progress is not simply about improving the national average, she said.

It requires government to narrow the gap between the best- and worst-served children over time. The authors of the Child Gauge 2026 are calling on government and its partners to build on existing successes, strengthen programmes that have demonstrated their potential to reach children at scale, and provide greater support to frontline services in districts with particularly poor child outcomes. The report warns that structural inequalities inherited from apartheid remain deeply entrenched, even as access to essential services has expanded.

Millions of children continue to grow up in poverty, face violence and inequality, the report finds, despite decades of democratic progress.