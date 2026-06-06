Poston and Gerard Share Lead at Memorial as Storms Halt Play

JT Poston and Ryan Gerard are tied for the lead at nine-under par when thunderstorms suspend the third round of the PGA Memorial tournament. Play will resume Sunday morning.

The third round of the PGA Memorial tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio was suspended on Saturday due to thunderstorms that swept through the area, leaving course conditions unplayable.

Americans JT Poston and Ryan Gerard shared the lead at nine-under par when play was halted, both standing on the sixth green facing par putts. Poston, who celebrated his 33rd birthday on Monday, is seeking his fourth PGA Tour title and his first since winning the 2024 Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas. Gerard, a relative newcomer on Tour, is chasing his first career victory.

The delay, which lasted about an hour and 40 minutes initially, returned shortly after play resumed, forcing officials to call it a day. The third round will resume at 7:30 a.m. local time (1130 GMT) on Sunday, with the final round scheduled to begin in late morning in groups of three off the first and 10th tees. Sam Burns sits in third place at eight-under par, followed by Eric Cole at six-under.

A group of four players, including England's Tommy Fleetwood and Americans Wyndham Clark and Keegan Bradley, are tied for fifth at four-under. Poston started his round strongly with a 14-foot birdie putt on the second hole but dropped a shot at the par-three fourth after missing the green. Gerard birdied the second but struggled at the third, needing two shots to escape a greenside bunker and making bogey.

He quickly recovered at the par-five fifth, smashing a shot from the rough to within three feet for a tap-in birdie that tied him with Poston. The co-leaders were on the sixth green when the horn sounded, with Poston facing a six-foot par putt and Gerard a 14-footer. Reigning US Open champion JJ Spaun, preparing to defend his title at Shinnecock Hills in two weeks, was in eighth place at three-under through 12 holes when play stopped.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, attempting to become the first player to win the same PGA event three years in a row since Steve Stricker's John Deere Classic hat-trick from 2009 to 2011, was one-under through 14 holes, tied for 12th. World number two Rory McIlroy, the reigning Masters champion, was also in the one-under group after completing 16 holes. The tournament, hosted by golf legend Jack Nicklaus, has attracted a strong field despite the challenging weather conditions.

Players will now face a long Sunday with 27 holes potentially remaining to determine the champion. The course at Muirfield Village is known for its demanding layout, and the rain-soaked conditions will test the players' endurance and skill





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