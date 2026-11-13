Portugal Prepare For Ronaldo Era With Bernardo Silva Leading Squad

Portugal captain Bernardo Silva addresses the transition from Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement ahead of the Nations League clash against Denmark in Braga on Saturday.

Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva has confirmed that the national team is fully prepared to manage any external expectations now that Cristiano Ronaldo has retired from international football. The squad faces their first major match without their all-time leading goalscorer when they host Denmark in Braga this Saturday for a Nations League fixture.

Transitioning Leadership Without Ronaldo

Silva, who is assuming the captain's armband from the retired superstar, acknowledged that the team must adapt to a new dynamic. The Real Madrid star admitted that for much of the past two decades, the entire focus of the national team has revolved around Ronaldo. He noted that while most spectators previously attended stadiums specifically to watch the forward, the current group of players is accustomed to carrying the spotlight themselves.

Also read Madlanga Commission Update: Is Cat Matlala Telling The Truth, and Who Is Implicated

Tribute Plans For The Sporting Legend

Before the kickoff against Denmark, Portugal will honor Ronaldo with a specific tribute as the team walks onto the pitch at Braga. Media reports indicate that the squad members will wear number seven jerseys, which was the iconic shirt number worn by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner during his illustrious career. This gesture serves as a visual acknowledgement of his status as a legend of Portuguese football.

Advertisement

Ronaldo's Record And Coach's Perspective

Ronaldo debuted for the national team in 2003 and established a world record with 234 appearances. He scored 146 goals for his country, leaving a permanent mark on the sport. Head coach Jorge Jesus praised the idea of the tribute, stating that it is brilliant to remind everyone of Ronaldo's 23-year contribution to the national side. However, it remains unknown if Ronaldo will attend the event in Braga following his reported fall out with Jesus in September.

Team Status And Upcoming Quarter-Finals

Despite the emotional weight of the occasion, Portugal has already secured its spot in the quarter-finals of the Nations League. The team demonstrated strong form by winning all four matches in Group A4 during the group stage. Silva emphasized that the players are used to pressure and responsibility, asserting that the shift in attention from Ronaldo to the rest of the team will not be an issue for the squad as they prepare for the next phase of the tournament.