Portugal Held to 1-1 Draw by DR Congo in World Cup Group Stage

Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo were frustrated in a 1-1 draw against Democratic Republic of Congo in their World Cup group stage match in Houston. Portugal scored early through Joao Neves but could only manage one shot on target, while DR Congo equalized late in the first half through Yoane Wissa and hit the post through Cedric Bakambu.

Portugal and their star player Cristiano Ronaldo were left frustrated after a 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo in a Group K World Cup match in Houston.

Portugal, considered one of the pre-tournament favourites, opened the scoring within six minutes when Pedro Neto delivered a cross for Joao Neves to head home from 15 meters. That would be Portugal's only shot on target of the entire match. DR Congo, appearing in their first World Cup since 1974, grew into the contest and equalized deep into first-half stoppage time when Yoane Wissa was left unmarked at the back post from a corner and headed in.

In the second half, Cedric Bakambu struck the post for Congo, while Ronaldo, appearing at a record-tying sixth World Cup alongside Lionel Messi, missed two close-range chances, firing wide





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