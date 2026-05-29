Portugal Coach Martinez Confident Ronaldo Could Feature in 2030 World Cup

Roberto Martinez believes Cristiano Ronaldo, set to be 45 in 2030, can still play for Portugal at the co-hosted World Cup, praising his unique mentality and dedication.

Portugal national team coach Roberto Martinez has expressed strong belief that Cristiano Ronaldo could still be playing for the national team by the time Portugal co-hosts the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Morocco.

Ronaldo would be 45 years old during that tournament, a participant in what would be his seventh World Cup, an extraordinary milestone in the history of the sport. Speaking on Cadena Ser radio, Martinez stated, No one should doubt that he could play in 2030. He's earned it. This endorsement highlights not only Ronaldo's remarkable physical condition but also his profound influence and irreplaceable status within the Portuguese squad.

Ronaldo's legacy with the Portuguese national team is already monumental. He made his debut in August 2003 at the age of 18 and has since become the country's most capped player with 226 appearances, a full 80 more than his nearest rival, Joao Moutinho. In terms of scoring, his tally of 143 international goals is a world record for a male player and towers over the second-highest, Pauleta, by 96 goals.

His leadership has directly contributed to Portugal's greatest triumphs, most notably the UEFA Euro 2016 championship and a fourth-place finish at the 2006 FIFA World Cup, the nation's best result since third place in 1966. Furthermore, a penalty against Ghana at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar made him the first player to score at five different World Cups.

At the upcoming 2026 World Cup, he and Argentina's Lionel Messi will both become the first players ever to appear in six editions of the tournament. Martinez delved into the factors behind Ronaldo's unparalleled longevity, contrasting his mentality with that of other elite players he has coached. I have worked with many players that have won a Champions League or a Ballon d'Or, and the next day they lose their appetite, Martinez observed.

What we have with Ronaldo is an example of a different mentality. The coach attributes Ronaldo's sustained career to a powerful combination: a clear, long-term goal, elite physical preparation, and an unwavering mental fortitude. He uses everything that can help his body, embracing all aspects of sports science and recovery to maintain his peak condition.

This relentless drive, according to Martinez, is what truly sets Ronaldo apart and makes a potential appearance at the 2030 World Cup a conceivable, if highly ambitious, reality. Portugal's participation in the expanded 48-team World Cup in 2026 will be their first, beginning in Group K with an opening match on June 17 against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Houston





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cristiano Ronaldo Roberto Martinez Portugal National Team 2030 FIFA World Cup Longevity In Sport

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Temperatures likely to remain at record levels in 2026-2030: UNGlobal average temperatures are likely to continue at or near record levels this year and for the next four years afterwards, the United Nations warned Thursday.

Read more »

Scotland extend Clarke's deal through 2030 World CupScotland manager Steve Clarke has signed a new contract to remain in charge through to the 2030 men's World Cup, the Scottish Football Association said on Thursday.

Read more »

Korea-Japan 2002: Ronaldo’s redemption and Bafana Bafana's goal-difference heartbreakCo-hosted under a heavy global security shadow, the 2002 showpiece in South Korea and Japan tore up the footballing script — bringing glory for Ronaldo’s Brazil and unprecedented drama for Bafana Bafana.

Read more »

Portugal coach: 'No one should doubt' Ronaldo could play 2030 World CupWith Cristiano Ronaldo set to be 45 years old when Portugal hosts the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Morocco, one might think it's unlikely that he'll be on the squad for what would be his seventh World Cup.

Read more »