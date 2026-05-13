Porsche Urges Volkswagen to Transform Its Business Model as Profits Decline

Porsche, the most significant investment firm in Volkswagen, implores the German car company to fundamentally change its business model due to struggling. This statement is made after Volkswagen's profit decline in the first quarter, affecting its overall portfolio. Porsche's chairperson, Hans Dieter Poetsch, emphasizes the need for a realignment of Volkswagen's business model as market conditions change. Although Porsche remains committed to Volkswagen as a primary investor, Hans Dieter Poetsch urges the group and its subsidiaries to seek cost-cutting opportunities.

Porsche , a significant investment firm in Volkswagen , strongly advised its German partner to transition its business model . This statement came after Volkswagen 's profit decline in the first quarter, affecting the car company's entire portfolio.

Porsche's chairperson, Hans Dieter Poetsch, emphasized the necessity for a realignment of Volkswagen's business model due to the changing market conditions. Porsche is Volkswagen's largest shareholder, holding 31.9% of the German auto giant's shares and possessing 53.3% of the voting rights. Despite Volkswagen's commitment to Porsche as a primary investor, Hans Dieter Poetsch has urged the group and its subsidiaries to seek cost-cutting opportunities.

Along with 50,000 job cuts underway across the whole group, Volkswagen's CEO, Oliver Blume, has committed to enhancing cost-cutting measures. Notably, some underutilized German plants are being scrutinized despite a 2024 agreement with unions to ensure no plant closures during this decade





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Porsche Urges Volkswagen to Transform Its Business Model as Profits DeclinePorsche, the most significant investment firm in Volkswagen, implores the German car company to fundamentally change its business model due to struggling. This statement is made after Volkswagen's profit decline in the first quarter, affecting its overall portfolio. Porsche's chairperson, Hans Dieter Poetsch, emphasizes the need for a realignment of Volkswagen's business model as market conditions change. Although Porsche remains committed to Volkswagen as a primary investor, Hans Dieter Poetsch urges the group and its subsidiaries to seek cost-cutting opportunities.

Read more »