Porsche Unveils Three Toy Story-Themed 911s for Charity Auction

Porsche has revealed three unique 911 Sonderwunsch models inspired by Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and Woody from Toy Story. These one-off cars will be auctioned to benefit the American Red Cross, Starlight Children's Foundation, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, featuring themed liveries and interior details that capture each character's personality.

Porsche has unveiled three vibrant 911 models, each styled after iconic characters from Disney and Pixar 's beloved Toy Story franchise. The special one-off Sonderwunsch builds are inspired by Buzz Lightyear , Jessie , and Woody , and will be auctioned for charity, benefiting the American Red Cross , Starlight Children's Foundation , and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

The Buzz Lightyear-themed 911 GT3 RS stands out with a striking green, purple, and white livery, echoing the Space Ranger's signature colors. It features "Space Ranger" and "Lightyear" decals, plus purple sport seats. Under the hood, the normally aspirated flat-six engine delivers 386 kW and 465 Nm of torque. The Jessie-inspired 911 Targa 4 GTS embraces a Wild West theme with cowboy-themed graphics inside and out, including Jessie's name on the B-pillar.

The interior boasts cowhide carpets reminiscent of those in a Spur restaurant, and a cheerful "Yee Haw" is printed on the door sill. The Woody-themed 911 Carrera T carries a sheriff badge on the front seat headrests, cowhide carpets, and "Ride like the wind" etched onto the scuff plates. While the least powerful of the trio, the Carrera T still packs a solid 2.9-liter turbocharged flat-six with 290 kW and 450 Nm, ensuring a spirited drive.

All three vehicles represent a unique fusion of automotive craftsmanship and pop culture, created through Porsche's Sonderwunsch program for custom projects. The charitable auction will allocate proceeds to each of the three named nonprofits, supporting causes from disaster relief to youth mentoring. This collaboration highlights Porsche's commitment to both innovation and community engagement, turning limited-edition cars into instruments of goodwill.

The designs meticulously capture the personalities of each Toy Story character, from Buzz's futuristic vibe to Jessie's adventurous spirit and Woody's classic cowboy charm. Enthusiasts and philanthropists alike will have the chance to own these exclusive Porsches while contributing to meaningful causes. The initiative also underscores the enduring popularity of the Toy Story series, decades after its debut, and its ability to inspire creative partnerships across industries.

Each car's livery and interior details have been carefully curated to reflect the character's story, making them more than just vehicles but rolling tributes to childhood memories. The GT3 RS, known for its track-focused performance, receives a playful yet bold makeover, while the Targa 4 GTS offers a convertible experience with a thematic twist. The Carrera T, with its balanced layout, provides a more accessible entry point into this exclusive collection.

Porsche's engineering excellence remains intact in all three, ensuring they are not merely cosmetic exercises but fully functional high-performance machines. The charity aspect adds a layer of purpose, transforming niche special editions into forces for social good. This project is a testament to how brands can leverage cultural icons to create impactful campaigns that resonate with diverse audiences.

From the color schemes to the decals and embroidered messages, no detail has been overlooked in celebrating the essence of Buzz, Jessie, and Woody. The auction will likely attract significant attention from both car collectors and Toy Story fans worldwide, driving substantial donations for the beneficiary organizations. Ultimately, these three Porsches symbolize a joyful intersection of motorsport heritage, cinematic magic, and humanitarian effort





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Porsche 911 Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Jessie Woody Sonderwunsch Charity Auction GT3 RS Targa 4 GTS Carrera T Disney Pixar American Red Cross Starlight Children's Foundation Big Brothers Big Sisters

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