Porsche and Toy Story 5 Collaboration: Themed Cars Unveiled at Monaco Grand Prix

Porsche debuts three custom cars inspired by Toy Story 5 characters Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie at the 2026 F1 Grand Prix in Monaco, featuring unique designs and charitable auction.

Porsche has unveiled three custom-designed vehicles inspired by the characters of the upcoming Toy Story 5 film, blending automotive excellence with beloved animation. The collaboration, announced during the 2026 F1 Grand Prix in Monaco, features cars themed after Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie.

Each vehicle is extensively customized to capture the essence of its character, using unique paint colors, interior materials, and design motifs. For instance, the Buzz Lightyear-inspired 911 GT3 RS includes a Weissach Package with a rear wing mimicking Buzz's wings, white and green accents, and a custom dashboard motif by Bob Pauley. The Jessie-themed 911 Targa 4 GTS sports a new Jessie White Metallic paint and a cowboy-inspired interior with cowhide floor mats and illuminated YEE HAW lettering.

The Woody-themed 911 Carrera T features a worn denim-like custom paint and Brown vintage leather to reflect the character's aged appearance, with Ride Like the Wind lettering. All three cars will be auctioned to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the American Red Cross, and Starlight Children's Foundation, reinforcing Porsche's commitment to charitable causes through creative partnerships





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Porsche Toy Story 5 Monaco Grand Prix Custom Cars Charity

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