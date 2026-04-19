Pope Leo XIV Addresses Vast Crowds in Angola, Denounces Exploitation and Poverty

Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass for an estimated 200,000 faithful in Kilamba, Angola, as part of his apostolic journey. During his visit, the pontiff spoke out against the exploitation of Africa's natural resources and urged political leaders to prioritize the welfare of their citizens, particularly in light of the nation's significant poverty levels.

Hundreds of thousands of faithful congregated in Kilamba, a vast urban expansion near Angola ’s capital, Luanda, on Sunday to attend a Holy Mass led by Pope Leo XIV. The event marked a significant moment in the pontiff's apostolic journey across Africa, with expectations high for one of the largest gatherings of his tour.

The Vatican had anticipated a throng of approximately 200,000 individuals eager to hear Pope Leo's address. The Pope, who has gained prominence for his outspoken stance on global issues such as war and economic inequality, has also reportedly drawn criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Devotees braved the sweltering, humid conditions, with some arriving as early as dawn to secure a vantage point for the papal visit. Sister Christina Matende, who arrived around 6 a.m., expressed the profound joy his presence brought. 'The pope coming here is a joy,' she stated. 'We are living in a moment of a lot of difficulties, and we are waiting for the blessing of the pope.'

Angola, despite being a major oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa, grapples with widespread extreme poverty, with over 30% of its 36.6 million citizens living on less than $2.15 a day, according to World Bank data. Pope Leo, notably the first American pontiff, is on the third leg of a four-nation African itinerary.

His visit to Angola included a significant address to the nation's political leadership on Saturday, during which he strongly condemned the rampant exploitation of the continent's natural resources. He directly criticized 'despots and tyrants' who, he asserted, amassed wealth without fulfilling their obligations to their people, thereby perpetuating suffering and loss of life.

The Pope implored political leaders to prioritize the well-being of all citizens over the interests of corporate entities. Anielka Caliata, a 25-year-old attendee at the Kilamba Mass, voiced her appreciation for the Pope's assertive communication style during his African tour. 'Our country needs a lot of this message, and I think the pope will help us to think and reflect about that, knowing that all of us need to work together and do our best to have peace,' she commented while accompanied by her fiancé and parents.

This sentiment underscores the hope that the Pope's message will inspire collective action towards peace and development.





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Pope Leo XIV Angola Africa Tour Poverty Resource Exploitation

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