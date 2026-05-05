Polokwane Political Shake-Up as ANC and EFF Leaders Defect to ActionSA Amid Ramaphosa's Zimbabwe Visit

Prominent leaders from the ANC and EFF have defected to ActionSA ahead of elections, while analysts speculate on the true nature of President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to Zimbabwe, suggesting it may be part of SADC-sanctioned talks on Mnangagwa's future.

A significant political shift is underway in Polokwane as prominent leaders from the African National Congress ( ANC ) and the Economic Freedom Fighters ( EFF ) have defected to ActionSA ahead of the upcoming elections.

This move comes amid speculation about South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent visit to Zimbabwe, where he met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Analysts suggest that the visit may have been sanctioned by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) as part of early discussions on Mnangagwa's potential exit from power, despite the South African presidency labeling the trip as private.

Some observers have speculated that Ramaphosa's visit could have been aimed at securing private business deals with Zimbabwean business figures, as he was seen traveling with individuals described by Zimbabwean media as 'tender magnates.

' Others have suggested that Ramaphosa might have been engaging in a form of 'silent diplomacy,' similar to the approach taken by former South African President Thabo Mbeki, to negotiate a deal that could secure Mnangagwa's political future. This speculation comes amid unconfirmed reports that some members of the ruling Zanu-PF party in Zimbabwe are pushing for Mnangagwa to step down when his term ends in 2028.

Political analyst Sandile Swana has indicated that the South African presidency's characterization of the visit as private was a tactic to divert attention from the fact that Ramaphosa was acting on behalf of the SADC. Another independent analyst, Goodenough Mashego, has linked Ramaphosa's visit to the recent deportation of Bellarmine Mugabe, the son of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, who paid a R600,000 fine and was deported instead of being jailed.

Images shared by the Zimbabwean Broadcasting Corporation showed Mnangagwa giving Ramaphosa a tour of his farm. In one photograph, Mnangagwa is seen sitting in his armchair in official gear and Zimbabwean state colors, while Ramaphosa sits casually on a beige sofa, smiling for the camera. Mashego has argued that the dress codes of the two leaders contradicted the official narrative about their meeting, suggesting that Ramaphosa's visit was indeed sanctioned by the state under the auspices of the SADC.

The contrast in attire, with Ramaphosa in a semicasual Madiba shirt and Mnangagwa in a suit and traditional Zimbabwean flag scarf, further reinforced the notion that the visit was more formal than initially portrayed. The political landscape in Polokwane is also experiencing a shake-up as key figures from the ANC and EFF join ActionSA, signaling a potential realignment of political forces ahead of the elections.

This development, coupled with the diplomatic maneuvers in Zimbabwe, highlights the complex interplay of regional politics and the strategic calculations of political leaders in Southern Africa





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Polokwane ANC EFF Actionsa Cyril Ramaphosa Emmerson Mnangagwa SADC Zimbabwe Political Defections Southern Africa

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