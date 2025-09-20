Polokwane Mayor Denies Wrongdoing Following Hawks Raid on Municipal Offices

Polokwane Mayor John Mpe responds to the Hawks raid on the Polokwane municipal offices, denying allegations of corruption and tender irregularities. The investigation focuses on 28 tenders totaling over R724 million and the potential misuse of the Makoro Foundation.

Polokwane Mayor John Mpe , also chairman of the Makoro Foundation, has addressed the recent raid conducted by the Hawks at the Polokwane municipal offices. The raid, part of a criminal investigation into alleged corruption and tender irregularities involving senior municipal officials, has drawn significant attention and scrutiny. Mayor Mpe has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, characterizing the allegations as false and politically motivated.

The investigation was triggered by concerns raised by a whistleblower regarding a list of 28 tenders valued at over R724 million, potentially linked to high-level municipal officials. This spreadsheet detailed bid numbers and contract values, predominantly awarded in 2022 and 2023, raising suspicions of impropriety involving Mayor Mpe and Municipal Manager Thuso Nemugumoni. The allegations further suggest that several tenders were awarded to foreign-owned companies, while others may involve entities connected to the mayor, the municipal manager, her partner, and close associates. The Hawks' investigation also includes scrutiny of the Makoro Foundation, with allegations suggesting it was used by contractors doing business with the municipality to fund its operations through fraudulent means. The EFF has voiced its support for the Hawks’ investigation, stating it was long overdue and accusing Mpe and Nemugumoni of believing they were untouchable. The party's provincial chair, Lawrence Mapoulo, commended the Hawks for their actions.\The investigation has led to the Hawks requesting specific documents from the municipality, including the gift register for 2023-2024 and council resolutions related to gift declarations. Mayor Mpe has maintained that the municipality is fully cooperating with the investigation. He clarified that the municipality provided the requested documents and refuted the characterization of the event as a 'raid', emphasizing a professional relationship with the Hawks. There have been allegations that Mayor Mpe and his foundation attempted to obstruct the Hawks’ access to municipal documents. Reports indicated that the mayor and his foundation filed a court application to prevent the municipality from cooperating with the Hawks. However, it was clarified that this legal action was taken because the Mayor and his clients believed that the lead investigators from Hawks were flouting processes towards accessing information from the municipality regarding my clients. Mayor Mpe stated that as a citizen, he is entitled to exercise his right to approach the courts when his constitutional rights are under attack. He added that the Makoro Foundation voluntarily disclosed its bank statements to the Hawks and the high court to dispute any insinuations of misconduct. The Municipal Manager echoed this sentiment, asserting that the municipality is an open book and that it is committed to cooperating fully with the investigation.\The core of the investigation revolves around the integrity of the tendering processes within the Polokwane municipality. The allegations of corruption and tender irregularities raise serious concerns about the management of public funds and the potential misuse of power. The investigation seeks to determine whether there was any undue influence in the awarding of tenders, whether any illegal payments were made, and whether the Makoro Foundation was used to funnel funds improperly. The involvement of foreign-owned companies and entities with close ties to municipal officials adds layers of complexity to the investigation. The Hawks are likely examining financial records, communication records, and other relevant documents to uncover the truth. The outcome of the investigation will have significant implications for the individuals involved, the Polokwane municipality, and the broader fight against corruption. It could result in criminal charges, disciplinary actions, and potential reforms of the municipality's procurement procedures. The case highlights the importance of transparency and accountability in government and the need for robust mechanisms to detect and prevent corruption. The community is keenly watching the development of this case. The case has attracted significant public interest and is likely to remain a major focus of the local media and political discourse for the foreseeable future





