Pollard's Late Penalty Secures Bulls Victory Over Scarlets

Handré Pollard’s 79th-minute penalty goal clinched a 23-21 win for the Vodacom Bulls against the Scarlets in a thrilling URC encounter. The Bulls move up to seventh in the standings with two rounds remaining.

Handré Pollard delivered a dramatic, last-gasp penalty goal in the 79th minute to secure a hard-fought 23-21 victory for the Vodacom Bulls against the Scarlets at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli on Saturday evening.

The Springbok flyhalf proved to be the decisive figure, accumulating a personal tally of 18 points through impeccable goal-kicking. This crucial win propels the Bulls to seventh position on the Vodacom URC log, surpassing Ulster, with just two rounds of league play remaining. The match was a tense affair, characterized by periods of dominance from both sides, contentious refereeing decisions, and a dramatic finish that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Pollard’s flawless performance from the tee – converting all five of his attempts – stood in stark contrast to the struggles of Scarlets flyhalf Joe Hawkins, who unfortunately missed three crucial conversion attempts, ultimately contributing to his team’s narrow defeat. The Bulls now return to home soil, to Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, where they will face Zebre on May 9th and Benetton on May 16th, in matches that will determine their final standing in the URC standings and potential playoff prospects.

The Bulls demonstrated early intent, executing a well-worked lineout play that saw winger Cheswill Jooste venture infield to receive an inside pass from Harold Vorster, resulting in the opening try of the match. However, the Scarlets responded swiftly, launching a sustained attack that culminated in a try for winger Callum Woolley.

The Welsh side continued to build momentum, taking the lead after 20 minutes when centre Eddie James exploited a gap in the Bulls’ defense with a perfectly timed run from a lineout, touching down for a five-pointer. Throughout the first half, the Bulls’ pack, bolstered by the return of Wilco Louw at tighthead prop, consistently dominated the scrums.

However, their efforts were repeatedly frustrated by the referee’s decisions, denying them the penalty rewards they arguably deserved. Despite facing relentless pressure from the Scarlets, the Bulls managed to break out of their 22-meter area with a dynamic run from scrumhalf Embrose Papier, creating an opportunity for Pollard to score a try himself. Pollard then confidently added the conversion, leveling the scores and injecting renewed energy into the Bulls’ performance.

The first half concluded with a closely contested scoreline, setting the stage for a thrilling second period. The second half brought a series of challenges for the Bulls, beginning with a yellow card for centre Stedman Gans for an off-the-ball tackle. The situation worsened when replacement prop Francois Klopper was also sin-binned for an offside tackle on Scarlets flanker Taine Plumtree, who was poised to score.

The Scarlets were arguably unlucky not to be awarded a penalty try in this instance. Capitalizing on their numerical advantage, the Scarlets’ No 8, Fletcher Anderson, scored from a quick tap penalty, putting the hosts ahead 15-14. Pollard, however, refused to let the Bulls fall behind, calmly slotting a long-range penalty goal to regain the lead for his team, despite being two men down. Hawkins responded with a penalty of his own, leveling the scores once more.

With the Bulls restored to a full complement of 15 players, their pack earned a crucial scrum penalty, which Pollard expertly converted. The Scarlets, however, immediately retaliated, earning a penalty of their own, which Hawkins successfully kicked to edge the hosts ahead 21-20 with only five minutes remaining.

In a dramatic final play, the Bulls appeared to have snatched victory when David Kriel collected a perfectly weighted cross-kick from Willie le Roux, but the TMO intervened, identifying a forward pass earlier in the attack, disallowing the try and adding another layer of tension to the closing moments. Ultimately, it was Pollard’s composure and accuracy under immense pressure that secured the Bulls’ victory with that final penalty goal





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Vodacom Bulls Scarlets URC Handré Pollard Rugby Penalty Goal Llanelli

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