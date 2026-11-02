Political Violence in KwaZulu-Natal Claims 50 Lives Ahead of Local Elections

At least 50 political killings have been recorded in South Africa, with KwaZulu-Natal bearing the highest toll. ActionSA reports the murder of Victoria Ntombi Mkhize and arson against Thembela Makhiloyo as security measures intensify.

At least 50 people have been killed in suspected political assassinations in South Africa this year, with the KwaZulu-Natal province recording the highest number of attacks. The African National Congress opposition party, ActionSA, reported the tragic death of Victoria Ntombi Mkhize, a local party activist and municipal candidate, on Monday. This incident marks a disturbing escalation in election-related violence just weeks before the scheduled polls.

Details of Political Killings in KwaZulu-Natal

Victoria Ntombi Mkhize was stabbed and strangled outside her home in the Mnyameni area of Maphumulo Municipality. She served as a candidate for Ward 11 in the iLembe District Municipality. Her killing has intensified concerns regarding the safety of political participants across the region. ActionSA stated that their provincial chairperson, Zwakele Mncwango, was deeply disturbed by two serious incidents involving party members and their families over the weekend.

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In a separate violent event, the home of ActionSA's Ward 61 candidate, Thembela Makhiloyo, was completely destroyed by fire in the Umbayi area of Tongaat, eThekwini municipality. These attacks highlight the severe risks faced by candidates and their families during the election period. The timing of these tragedies, occurring days before the votes are cast, has raised urgent alarms about the integrity and safety of the electoral process in the province.

Stakeholder Reactions and Official Responses

Zwakele Mncwango, the ActionSA provincial chairperson, issued a strong statement condemning the violence. He called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to urgently investigate both the murder of Mkhize and the arson attack on Makhiloyo's residence. Mncwango emphasized that political differences must never lead to violence or loss of life, stressing the need for immediate security interventions to protect candidates and activists.

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Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, co-chairperson of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure, provided a comprehensive update during a media briefing in Pretoria on Sunday night. Mosikili revealed that 139 election-related criminal cases had been opened across the country, resulting in 48 arrests. These cases encompass 10 murders, 14 assaults, 10 intimidation incidents, eight cases of malicious damage to property, seven thefts, and one attempted murder.

Julian Rademeyer, a researcher for the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC), released a report titled "Ballots and Bullets: Targeted Killings and South Africa's 2026 Local Government Elections" in September. The report confirmed that at least 43 people had been killed in suspected political assassinations since January. This figure significantly exceeds the full-year totals recorded during the 2021 municipal election year, which saw 30 deaths, and the 2024 national election year, which recorded 33 deaths.

Security Assessments and Future Voting Procedures

President Cyril Ramaphosa has publicly condemned the escalating political killings of councillors and independent candidates. His statement comes approximately one week before the 4 November local government elections. Ramaphosa's intervention underscores the national gravity of the situation and the government's commitment to ensuring a peaceful voting environment despite the rising threat levels.

General Fannie Masemola, the national police commissioner, briefed journalists in Durban on Friday regarding security preparations. Masemola stated that no person should lose their life or be attacked solely due to their political affiliation or decision to participate in the electoral process. He highlighted that KwaZulu-Natal has the highest number of high-risk voting stations in the country, with 165 identified as such, including 124 located in the eThekwini district alone.

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The SAPS has deployed its Political Killings Task Team, along with provincial and national detective structures, to prioritize investigations into these violent incidents. The South African National Defence Force is currently on standby to support police operations in hotspot areas. All voting stations have undergone thorough security assessments and have been categorized as high, medium, or low risk, with security deployments tailored accordingly to mitigate threats during the upcoming elections.