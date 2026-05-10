Political Turmoil in South Africa and Economic Concerns

The text discusses the political situation in South Africa, with the focus on the revival of impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa and the opposition party's efforts to set up an impeachment committee. The passage also mentions the findings of an independent panel of experts regarding potential misconduct by Ramaphosa, as well as the movement of two cold fronts towards the Mother City and the ongoing investigations of Amabhungane and SilverFox, raising security concerns. Lastly, the Reserve Bank governor's concerns about unregulated credit markets and AI valuation are mentioned.

Markets will be keeping a close eye on South Africa ’s political moves in the coming weeks, as the stability of the Government of National Unity is tested with President Cyril Ramaphosa in focus.

His highest court revived impeachment proceedings against him over a scandal in which a large amount of foreign currency was stolen from inside a sofa in his farmhouse in 2020. In 2022, Ramaphosa's political party blocked an impeachment committee from being set up to further investigate the incident, which raised questions about how he acquired so much physical cash, whether he declared it and why he stuffed it in furniture instead of depositing it at a bank.

President Ramaphosa, in power since 2018, has always denied wrongdoing over the scandal, dubbed ‘Farmgate’, and has said the money was proceeds from the sale of some buffalo on his game ranch. The court said the move to block the impeachment process was inconsistent with the Constitution and that the committee should now be established.

Political analysts said there was still a long way to go in the impeachment process, and Ramaphosa was likely to survive if the matter was put to a vote in the lower house of parliament. An impeachment vote requires a two-thirds majority, and even though Ramaphosa's African National Congress (ANC) party lost its majority in the 2024 election, it still holds well over one-third of the seats in the National Assembly.

An independent panel of experts in 2022 found preliminary evidence Ramaphosa may have committed misconduct, which led some opponents to call for his resignation. The opposition party that brought the case to the constitutional court, the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), wrote to the speaker of the National Assembly on Friday asking her to set up the impeachment committee immediately.

Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, said the impeachment committee’s work would take several months. In the meantime, South Africa experienced not one but two cold fronts heading for the Mother City, with the first expected to hit on Sunday, and a more powerful system anticipated to make landfall on Monday (11 May). Residents have been warned to expect disruptive rainfall and flooding.

Amabhungane investigates billions of rands of Eskom contracts, raising questions about a R21 billion contract to supply diesel to peaking plant Ankerlig. The contract has been under investigation for almost a year, but Eskom is refusing to say what it found. Ransomware reports, hacker group SilverFox, is facing various investigations. Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has warned investors against the rapid growth of unregulated private credit markets and high valuations of AI companies, advising caution. Business Talk, covering various local business affairs





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South Africa Government Of National Unity Cyril Ramaphosa Impeachment Cold Fronts Open Cybersecurity Threat Reserve Bank

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