Political Realignments in Nigeria: the Rise of the APC and the 'Baba Sope' Politics

The article discusses the political realignment in Nigeria, where governors, senators, and members of the House of Representatives are switching to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), motivated by their desire to get President Bola Tinubu's endorsement for the 2027 elections. The article highlights the growing perception that Tinubu's backing could be a decisive factor in the election, both within the APC and across the political landscape. The text also discusses the opposition's allegation that the APC and the Presidency are master-minding the crises in the opposition to pave the way for President Tinubu's re-election. Key opposition leaders accused the Presidency and APC of manufacture circumstances to achieve a one-party state through political crises.

As Nigeria inches closer to the 2027 general elections , a remarkable wave of political realignment s is sweeping the country. Governors , senators, House of Representatives members, and other key political players are abandoning their former platforms to gravitate toward the ruling All Progressives Congress , APC , a movement largely seen as a bid to secure President Bola Tinubu 's endorsement ahead of the next electoral cycle.

The phenomenon is not just a reflection of individual ambition; it underscores the growing perception that Tinubu's backing could be a decisive factor in the 2027 race, both within APC and across the national political landscape. Analysts describe it as a"high-stakes scramble for influence" that may shape the 2027 polls.

While the APC welcomes the moves and encourages politicians to leave"the sinking ship" that their parties had become, key opposition leaders accused the Presidency and APC of master-minding the"crises" in the opposition to achieve a one-party state and pave the way for President Tinubu's re-election, next year. However, the ruling party has distanced itself from the crises and asked opposition leaders to manage their problems and stop pointing the accusing finger to it or the presidency.

Since the beginning of 2026, no fewer than six governors have formally defected to APC, citing ideological alignment, development partnerships with the federal government, and strategic positioning ahead of 2027. Among the most high-profile moves were Governors Abba Yusuf of Kano State, Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State, and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State





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Nigeria General Elections Political Realignment All Progressives Congress APC Political Realignments Bola Tinubu President Endorsement Elections Elections Political Crises Opposition Parties One-Party State Politics Abnam AC PDP Lagos Cooperation Government President Akinwumi Ambode Strategic Positioning Opinion Perception Strategic Plan Aba Politics Politics Chief Governors Candidates Elections Presidency Support Election Civic Electoral Model

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