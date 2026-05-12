Political Parties Slam Ramaphosa’s Review of Phala Phala Report - Political Parties Criticize President’s Move to Avoid Accountability

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to review the Phala Phala independent panel’s report has been criticized by political parties, particularly the Economic Freedom Fighters and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, as shaky and evasive. Criticisms focus on the evasion of accountability and impeachable offenses, as well as the president’s decision to review his administration’s handling of several sensitive issues.

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties have slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa ’s decision to take the Phala Phala independent panel’s report on review. Among them was the Economic Freedom Fighters ( EFF ), which said: " Cyril Ramaphosa will exhaust every political and legal mechanism available to evade accountability and avoid facing an impeachment inquiry before Parliament.

" The Julius Malema-led party deemed Ramaphosa’s move opportunistic and dishonest. A similar view was expressed by the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) Party Chief Whip Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi, who described it as a dodging tactic. I say I'm flabbergasted... It's unbelievable that Cyril Ramaphosa continues to take South Africans for fools, where is the man who was reportedly ready to resign in 2022?

"Today, suddenly everything is under review because accountability is knocking at its door and we are just not buying it. " Herman Mashaba, leader of ActionSA, also criticized the president, saying Ramaphosa had insulted the country. "He's talking about the rule of law. He's talking about the disrespect of South Africans and that's precisely what he's doing right now, showing the middle finger to South Africans with the type of action that he's taking.

"His case is so clear that you cannot really be the President that’s storing the US dollar in couches and there’s just no accountability," Mashaba said





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Political Parties Cyril Ramaphosa Phala Phala Report Review Impeachment Inquiry Accountability EFF Julius Malema Umkhonto Wesizwe Party Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi Actionsa Herman Mashaba

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