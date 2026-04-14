Political Parties React to Renewed Impeachment Calls Against President Ramaphosa

Political parties adopt varying stances on renewed calls to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa, following a request from the African Transformation Movement to the National Assembly Speaker. The response is primarily muted, especially within the Government of National Unity. Some parties await the Speaker's decision, while others express concerns or offer support.

Political circles are witnessing a subdued reaction to the renewed calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa 's impeachment, especially among parties participating in the Government of National Unity ( GNU ). This follows the African Transformation Movement's (ATM) request to National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza to revive impeachment proceedings. This request stems from the latest Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) report, which has brought forth new information.

Several political parties are adopting a wait-and-see approach, indicating their intention to await the Speaker's guidance before formulating a definitive stance. The African National Congress (ANC) has declared that it will refrain from commenting at this juncture, choosing to defer to the Speaker's direction. The Democratic Alliance (DA) has expressed its intent to respond only once a formal motion is presented, while the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has labeled it premature to engage before parliamentary procedures are initiated. Al Jama-ah has similarly reserved its position, stating that it will respond only after the Speaker's pronouncements on the matter.

The prevailing sentiment appears to be a cautious approach, with parties preferring to carefully assess the situation and the procedural implications before making any commitments. The muted response underscores the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the impeachment issue, especially given the current political landscape and the GNU's existence. The focus is firmly on the Speaker's office, awaiting the crucial decision that will set the course for subsequent actions.

Build One South Africa (BOSA) has voiced the opinion that the emergence of new information necessitates further scrutiny, arguing that Parliament should be afforded the opportunity to thoroughly examine the latest findings. BOSA's Mmusi Maimane stated that, 'Phala Phala, like many other issues in this country, always deserves proper and thorough investigation. Recent reports have come back with new additional information, information that challenges what the role of the President is, what the role of the head of security has been, and many other new sets of information. As BOSA, we want to state categorically that where there’s new evidence that emerges, this matter must be investigated, and parliament must have an opportunity to investigate what this information means.'

This reflects a call for a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the new developments. This statement highlights the importance of accountability and thorough investigation when faced with potentially new evidence. The emphasis on Parliament’s role in investigating the new information indicates a need to establish a complete understanding of the implications and to determine the necessary courses of action. The call for investigation signifies a dedication to transparency and justice.

While BOSA advocates for thorough investigation, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) has thrown its support behind the President, asserting that the impeachment attempt is misplaced and issuing a warning against destabilizing the Government of National Unity. The PA's Asheley Sauls stated that, 'We will not support a motion that serves to paralyse the state at a time when we are finally turning the corner on service delivery. With the rand stronger, inflation lower, over 300,000 jobs created. The Patriotic Alliance stands for accountability, but we also stand for fairness. We will continue to support President Ramaphosa and the GNU.'

This emphasizes the need for stability and the prioritization of ongoing government functions and positive economic indicators. This support from the PA suggests the need to ensure progress on the current governmental work. With political parties divided and others choosing to withhold comment, the attention now shifts to the Speaker's office.

The critical decision on whether to entertain the impeachment motion request will significantly influence the upcoming course of events. This will have extensive implications for the GNU and the political atmosphere. The Speaker's response is expected to establish the framework for future actions. The uncertainty and division that this situation has sparked highlight the complexities and high stakes of South African politics.

The parties’ reactions illustrate the necessity for navigating sensitive issues, such as impeachment proceedings, while maintaining stability and ensuring government effectiveness. The decision to be made by the Speaker is of utmost significance, as it will shape the course of events and influence the future political climate. The evolving political dynamics reflect the diverse viewpoints within the political spectrum and the intricate challenges facing the country's governance.

The process also underscores the importance of the institutions and adherence to parliamentary processes, in addressing any and all allegations made. The final decision by the Speaker has far-reaching effects on the government and future political situations. The outcome will likely shape the country’s political future.





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