Mangaung parties given 18 November deadline to remove election posters or face fines

Political parties in Mangaung have until 18 November to remove campaign posters or face fines of about R361 each. In eThekwini, parties have 30 days from election day to remove election material.

Political parties in the Mangaung Metro have until 18 November to remove all their campaign posters across the city. The deadline follows the 2026 local government elections, which the Electoral Commission of South Africa declared free and fair.

Mangaung Bylaws Require Post Election Cleanup

According to Mangaung municipal bylaws, all party branding must be removed from poles and other municipal properties within 14 days of the elections. Failure to comply will result in fines of about R361 per poster and R358 per flag. Mangaung Metro city manager Sello More said the municipality promulgated the bylaws in 2019 requiring parties to remove their material 14 days after elections.

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After the deadline, the city will remove any remaining campaign material and charge the costs to the respective parties. Some political parties, including the ACDP and DA, have already started removing their campaign material in parts of Bloemfontein. The ACDP said it is removing its posters to avoid vandalism and other risks. ACDP provincial secretary Tommy Lessing explained his concerns.

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Ethekwini Allows 30 Days for Removal

He said wind might tear posters down and damage them, vandalism is a risk, and posters flying around could endanger traffic. Meanwhile, in eThekwini, political parties still engaged in coalition negotiations have a limited window to remove their election posters and other campaign advertising. The eThekwini Municipality requires all election material to be taken down within 30 days of election day.

The Municipality said parties or candidates notified that their posters did not comply with municipal requirements would have two days from receiving the notice to remove them. If they fail to do so, the Municipality may remove the material and recover removal, administrative and penalty costs. Any election material left in place beyond the prescribed 30-day period would also be removed at the owner's cost.

Deposit Incentivizes Timely Removal in Ethekwini

Ahead of the elections, the Municipality urged political parties and candidates to take responsibility for ensuring their campaign material was displayed lawfully and removed on time. The Municipality previously announced that political parties and candidates would be required to pay a refundable deposit of R200 per ward, provided they removed their election material within 30 days after election day.

The conditions, adopted by Council on July 7, 2026, support democratic participation while making sure election advertising is displayed responsibly, the City said. During election periods, the City has historically allowed limited relaxation of certain outdoor advertising requirements to support democratic participation, voter awareness and fair political campaigning. The 2026 local government elections were declared free and fair by the IEC. After three days of counting, the IEC declared the 4 November vote free and fair.

The ANC's support fell from 45.59% in 2021 to its lowest point in a municipal election. Observer groups rated South Africa's 2026 local elections free and fair, while acknowledging late openings, staff-training problems and unresolved allegations involving election processes in KwaZulu-Natal. Two observer groups defended the integrity of the elections amid concerns in KZN. More has urged political parties in Mangaung to comply and take responsibility for cleaning up after the elections and complying with municipal bylaws.

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The deadline of 18 November gives parties just over two weeks from the date of publication to remove all posters and flags. Parties that fail to meet the deadline will face fines per item and additional charges for removal by the municipality. The city manager emphasized that the bylaws have been in place since 2019 and apply to all political parties. The ACDP's early removal of posters in Bloemfontein reflects a proactive approach to avoiding fines and addressing safety concerns.

Other parties are expected to follow suit as the deadline approaches. In eThekwini, the 30-day window from election day means parties have until early December to remove their material, depending on the exact election date. The refundable deposit of R200 per ward incentivizes timely removal. The IEC's declaration of free and fair elections provides the backdrop for the cleanup phase.

Parties Face Fines for Non Compliance

Parties are now shifting from campaigning to compliance with municipal regulations. Municipal officials in both metros have stressed that the responsibility for removing posters lies with the parties. Failure to do so will result in costs being recovered by the municipalities. The fines in Mangaung are specific: approximately R361 per poster and R358 per flag.

In eThekwini, the penalties include removal, administrative and penalty costs, plus the loss of the refundable deposit. The ACDP's Tommy Lessing highlighted three concerns: weather damage from wind, vandalism, and traffic hazards from flying posters. These concerns align with municipal efforts to keep public spaces clean and safe. As the deadlines approach, political parties across both municipalities are urged to act quickly to avoid financial penalties and ensure compliance with local bylaws.