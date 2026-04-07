Political Parties Advocate for Judicial Reforms, Calling for Lifestyle Audits and Increased Accountability

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) are pushing for greater scrutiny and transparency within the South African judiciary, advocating for lifestyle audits of judges and expressing concerns about judicial overreach and accountability.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) have voiced their concerns regarding the accountability and transparency within the South African judiciary. Both parties have advocated for judges to undergo lifestyle audits , mirroring the scrutiny faced by Members of Parliament (MPs). This call for increased oversight stems from a belief that judges, as human beings, are susceptible to influence and possess political views, potentially impacting their judgments.

The ATM specifically highlighted the need for judges’ declaration of registrable interests to be made public, ensuring a level playing field and increased accountability. This stance reflects a growing sentiment that the judiciary should not be shielded from the same standards of transparency as other branches of government.\The parties' concerns have been fueled by specific instances and perceptions of judicial overreach. The MK Party raised concerns about the courts overruling parliament, citing instances where judicial decisions appeared to contradict parliamentary decisions. According to the parties, the judiciary is increasingly positioning itself as a participant in the country’s politics, handing down judgments that are seen as politically motivated. This viewpoint suggests that judges are overstepping their role as interpreters of the law and are instead becoming lawmakers themselves. The MK party claims that some of the court decisions are not in line with the will of the people and the privileges of the parliamentarians. They see this as a dangerous trend that undermines the sovereignty of the country, which they believe lies in the vote and the outcome of elections. They see that the judges believe that they cannot be held accountable and that they should be above the Constitution.\Further compounding these concerns is the perceived lack of accountability for Constitutional Court judges. The ATM points to the delayed judgment in the Phala Phala matter as an example of judges operating above the Constitution. The party has been trying to get a response from the Chief Justice but it appears that the judges are not bound by any timelines and there is no legal recourse for the public. The ATM argues that unlike politicians who are ultimately answerable to the electorate through elections, Constitutional Court judges lack such mechanisms of accountability. There are concerns that judges are not held to the same standards as other branches of government and that there is a lack of accountability within the judiciary. Zungula says that judges should abide by the Constitution, the rule of law and their own rules





mailandguardian / 🏆 2. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Judiciary Lifestyle Audits Accountability Political Parties Judicial Overreach

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South African Pay-TV Subscriber Numbers Plunge Below 7 Million Amid Streaming Surge and Strategic ResetPay-TV subscriptions in South Africa have fallen below seven million, a significant decline attributed to the rise of streaming services, economic pressures, and strategic shifts within the industry. This news explores the data from Icasa's report, the challenges faced by MultiChoice, and the regulatory responses.

Read more »

African Players Shine: Semenyo Scores as Manchester City Thrashes Liverpool in FA CupAntoine Semenyo's goal contributed to Manchester City's dominant 4-0 victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-final. This report highlights the performances of African players in major European leagues, including Semenyo, Ilaix Moriba, and Nteka, with focus on their goals and contributions to their respective teams.

Read more »

Siya Kolisi Celebrates Six Years of the Kolisi Foundation, Highlighting Impact in South African CommunitiesSpringbok captain Siya Kolisi marked the sixth anniversary of the Kolisi Foundation, expressing gratitude for the organization's impact on South African communities and its ongoing commitment to tackling inequality in food security, gender-based violence, and education and sports development.

Read more »

South African Salaries Show Slight Overall Rise, But Broader High-Paying Job Market EmergesStats SA's latest employment survey reveals a slight increase in average monthly salaries in South Africa, alongside a rise in the number of high-paying jobs and significant growth in bonuses.

Read more »

South Africa's Political Agenda Heats Up: DA Expansion, Government Initiatives, and Key AnniversariesThe week in South African politics is marked by significant developments, including the DA's expansion, government initiatives addressing historical injustices, infrastructure assessments, educational programs, and the commemoration of Chris Hani. The Madlanga commission continues its work, while the DA holds its Federal Congress to elect new leadership.

Read more »

Political Divisions Emerge Over Gauteng Finance MEC Appointment and Fuel Price ConcernsDivisions within the ANC and its alliance partners are surfacing following Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's decision to appoint the EFF's Nkululeko Dunga as Finance MEC. Concerns are raised regarding Dunga's past performance and financial management. Meanwhile, citizens are warned about potential increases in petrol and diesel prices in May.

Read more »