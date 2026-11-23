North West businessman Brown Mogotsi faces a perjury charge for allegedly false statements to the Madlanga Commission about working as a Crime Intelligence contact agent. He is due in Pretoria Magistrates' Court on November 24.

North West businessman Brown Mogotsi has been formally charged with perjury over statements he allegedly made under oath before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. He is expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, November 24.

Mogotsi Charged With Perjury Over Commission Testimony

The charge follows allegations that Mogotsi knowingly and intentionally provided false information during the commission's proceedings. Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said on Monday afternoon that the charges relate to allegations that Mogotsi knowingly and intentionally made false statements under oath before the commission, thereby committing perjury. At the centre of the case are statements in Mogotsi's affidavit and his oral testimony.

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Mathe said among the statements in question are claims made in his affidavit and oral testimony in which he alleged that he was a contact agent working for Crime Intelligence. The commission is investigating allegations of political interference, corruption and the manipulation of police investigations. Mogotsi's alleged intelligence background became a significant point of contention during that investigation. Mogotsi previously maintained that he had worked with Crime Intelligence for several years, initially as an informant before becoming a contact agent.

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During his appearance before the Madlanga Commission in November 2025, he defended his access to confidential police information, claiming it stemmed from his work as a Crime Intelligence contact agent. He told the commission that he had been involved in Crime Intelligence activities since the late 1990s and had subsequently worked as an agent under the supervision of handlers.

Scrutiny Over Mogotsi Claimed Intelligence Role

However, his account and the legitimacy of his claimed intelligence role came under intense scrutiny during cross-examination. IOL previously reported that Mogotsi struggled to substantiate aspects of his claims, while questions were raised about his qualifications, registration and authority to perform intelligence-related duties. In February 2026, he also appeared before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee investigating allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the police service, where he again defended his purported links to Crime Intelligence.

Mogotsi is a businessman from the North West province who has emerged as one of the controversial figures in the investigation into alleged political interference in South Africa's criminal justice system. He attracted national attention following explosive allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Mkhwanazi implicated Mogotsi in alleged links between political figures, senior police officials and controversial businessman Vusimuzi Cat Matlala.

Mkhwanazi's allegations placed Mogotsi under the spotlight, with questions raised about his access to sensitive police information and his alleged involvement in communications between suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Matlala. Separately, Mogotsi has denied allegations that he planned to escape from custody. He told the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court on Tuesday that there was no uniform ready, as a fourth bail bid continued. The escape plot denial formed part of the ongoing bail proceedings against him.

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Legal Pressure Mounts on North West Businessman

The perjury charge adds to the legal pressure on Mogotsi, who has been a recurring figure in multiple investigations touching on police intelligence, political interference and organised crime links. His appearance in Pretoria will be the first court step in the perjury case. The Madlanga Commission's scrutiny of Mogotsi's intelligence claims has been a key strand of its broader inquiry.

Prosecutors will allege that his statements about being a registered contact agent were false, while his defence has maintained that his work for Crime Intelligence was genuine. The case is expected to clarify what, if any, formal relationship Mogotsi had with Crime Intelligence and whether his sworn evidence to the commission crossed the line into perjury. The National Prosecuting Authority is handling the prosecution. Mogotsi's legal team has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Brief Court Appearance Expected for Mogotsi

The November 24 appearance is expected to be brief, with the matter likely postponed for further investigation or a bail application. The perjury charge carries potential imprisonment if Mogotsi is convicted. The case is being watched closely because it touches on the credibility of testimony given to a commission of inquiry probing the highest levels of political interference in policing.