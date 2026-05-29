Political Elites Using Protests for Their Own Benefit

The New South Institute has been charting protests since 2008 and has found that political elites are using protests for their own political benefit. Protests are often caused by the loss of jobs and access to resources by ANC affiliates.

The New South Institute has been charting protests since 2008 and has found that political elites are using protests for their own political benefit. Protests are often caused by the loss of jobs and access to resources by ANC affiliates.

Residents of Westbury and Coronationville took to the streets on 26 August 2025 to protest ongoing water supply issues. The institute's director, Ivor Chipkin, believes that political elites are able to take advantage of local disputes and advance their own ambitions. The institute has noticed that the reduction of service delivery protests in some periods was not the result of improved services, but was meant to destabilize internal politics





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