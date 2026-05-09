Political Analyst Predicts ANC Struggle in Impeachment Inquiry of President Cyril Ramaphosa

Political Analyst Lukhona Mnguni predicts that the ANC may not have its way in President Cyril Ramaphosa's upcoming impeachment inquiry due to a change in parliamentary majority. The ANC's previous majority enabled them to vote against the adoption of a Section 89 panel report, which found that the president may have a case to answer for violating his oath of office. Mnguni believes that, with the ANC no longer holding the majority, the impeachment inquiry should not be a walk in the park for them and they would be a minority in terms of representation.

The ANC may not have its way in President Cyril Ramaphosa ’s upcoming impeachment inquiry, according to Political Analyst Lukhona Mnguni. On Friday, the Constitutional Court ordered parliament to establish an impeachment committee against the president after a Section 89 panel report found that he may have violated his oath of office.

The matter relates to Ramaphosa’s conduct after the 2020 theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala farm. The EFF and ATM approached the apex court, seeking to have parliament’s handling of the Phala Phala scandal declared invalid. In August 2022, the ANC used its parliamentary majority to vote against the adoption of a Section 89 panel report, which found that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer.

The report found that Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation by exposing himself to a conflict of interest between his official duties and private business interests. Political Analyst Lukhona Mnguni said now that the ANC no longer holds a parliamentary majority, the impeachment inquiry against Ramaphosa will not be a walk in the park.

“It means the ANC can’t dominate the impeachment committee. So, they would be in the minority in terms of representation of members in the impeachment committee,” said Mnguni





ewnupdates / 🏆 30. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ANC Ramaphosa Impeachment Inquiry Parliamentary Majority Voting Against Adoption Exposing Himself To Conflict Of Interest

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senior Business Analyst (Centurion Hybrid)IT Industry News. Daily.

Read more »

New rivals: ANC and SACP head for a political showdownIn episode 4 of The Political Arena, the team asks: can the SACP survive on its own and is this the end of its alliance with the ANC?

Read more »

New rivals: ANC and SACP head for a political showdownIn episode 4 of The Political Arena, the team asks: can the SACP survive on its own and is this the end of its alliance with the ANC?

Read more »

Malema hails ‘victory for accountability’ after ConCourt’s Phala Phala rulingHe criticised ANC MPs who shielded President Cyril Ramaphosa from possible impeachment

Read more »