Policeman Exonerated After Polygraph Errors in Hawks Cocaine Theft Case

Warrant Officer Karl Sander was initially found deceptive in a polygraph over a R200 million cocaine theft from Hawks offices, but the test was later invalidated due to examiner errors. He testified that the thieves are linked to Hawks management.

Warrant Officer Karl Sander, a policeman with the Hawks priority crime-fighting unit in South Africa, has been at the center of a controversy involving a R200 million cocaine consignment stolen from the Hawks offices in KwaZulu-Natal in 2021.

Initially, Sander was informed that he had failed a lie detector test concerning the theft, which suggested deception on his part. However, during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, it emerged that the polygraph examiner had made serious errors, rendering the test results invalid. This development effectively exonerated Sander, as confirmed by the commission chairperson, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

The commission received an email from a police officer explaining that the polygraph examination against Sander was considered invalid due to these errors, a revelation that brought into question the reliability of other polygraph findings involving different officers. Sander testified before the commission for two consecutive days, detailing his work in narco-trafficking investigations at the Hawks South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau unit.

He claimed that his transfer from that unit was an attempt to distance him from drug trafficking cases, as his investigations were interfering with potentially corrupt individuals, including police officers and port workers. Sander broke down in tears while describing the difficult circumstances he worked under, emphasizing that if he had not been interfering in illegal activities, he would have been left alone.

The stolen cocaine consignment was originally intercepted at a depot in Isipingo, KwaZulu-Natal, and later stolen from the Hawks building in Port Shepstone in what is widely believed to be an inside job. Sander stated that the suspects who stole the cocaine are known, presumably referencing Lieutenant Colonel Gavin Jacobs, who was previously identified as one of two police officers who initially followed up on the drug consignment.

Other witnesses, including a police officer named Duma, also testified during the proceedings. Duma reiterated that previous references to him during the commission had put him at risk, and he expressed trust in the Hawks officers he works with, though without evidence.

Evidence leader Sesi Baloyi SC questioned Duma about his role in the interception of the cocaine, clarifying that Duma had not caused the container to be moved to the depot but rather received information about a container already there. The Madlanga Commission has focused heavily on the theft of the cocaine consignment, with multiple officers testifying about the scandal.

The Hawks building in Port Shepstone had been burgled or nearly broken into eight times over a decade from 2011, indicating a pattern of security failures. Sander's testimony adds to the growing evidence of potential corruption and links between the thieves and Hawks management, as he insisted that the connections between the suspected thieves and the management are known and will eventually come to light





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Hawks Cocaine Theft Polygraph Exoneration Madlanga Commission Police Corruption

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