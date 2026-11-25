South African police dismantle multiple Mandrax factories, linking the busts to the Big Five cartel and evoking apartheid-era narco-histories.

South Africa n police officers have uncovered large-scale Mandrax manufacturing factories across multiple provinces, revealing extensive illicit drug networks that connect criminal gangs, political figures, and state institutions. These recent crackdowns have reignited suspicions regarding a powerful cartel known as the Big Five, which senior officials allege has deeply infiltrated the country's criminal justice system and private sector. The discoveries span from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng and the North West province, highlighting the sheer scale and geographic reach of the drug trade.

Multimillion-Rand Factory Busts Across Provinces

On Tuesday, 24 November 2026, Hawks officers from the Western Cape uncovered a Mandrax factory in eSikhawini, KwaZulu-Natal, seizing equipment and materials essential for narcotics production alongside a large quantity of the finished drug. The same day, police in Gauteng discovered a drug laboratory worth approximately R3 million in De Deur after operational information led them to a local tavern where manufacturing was allegedly taking place at the back. In this operation, officers seized three machines, two vehicles with secret compartments, and the end product, leading to the arrest of a 46-year-old man who is expected to appear before the Vereeniging Magistrates' Court. Additionally, a liquor outlet in De Deur was also found to be used for drug manufacturing on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, further demonstrating the operational depth of these criminal enterprises.

Also read Police discover suspected mandrax lab in De Deur as Hawks arrest 50-year-old in KZN raid

Big Five Cartel Infiltration Allegations

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has heard critical allegations about the Big Five, a cartel that senior police officers claim has embedded itself within South Africa's political and legal frameworks. These infiltration accusations, which gave rise to the commission, were first made public last year, yet the name has been associated with high-level drug trafficking for decades. The recent police operations point to complex networks involving transporters, chemical suppliers, cooks who manufacture illicit narcotics, and distributors, suggesting a sophisticated organizational structure that mirrors the suspicions raised by the commission.

Apartheid-Era Narco History Connections

These recent investigations evoke ghosts of South Africa's politicized drug past, specifically referencing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission report which mentioned Wouter Basson, the head of the apartheid government's chemical and biological weapons programme. The report stated that former police general Lothar Neethling claimed to have given Dr Basson approximately 200,000 Mandrax tablets, along with LSD and dagga, to be investigated as potential crowd control weapons. This historical context is further complicated by the fact that in 1996, Nelson Mandela was photographed alongside a man who later became a Mandrax-dealing convict and admitted to having the intent to dominate the country's illicit drug scene.

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Provincial Police Commissioner Responses

Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, commended the operational team for their swift action in removing harmful substances from communities and removing the threat posed by these drug laboratories. He stated that the police will continue to intensify operations aimed at dismantling drug laboratories and bringing those involved in the drug trade to book. The SAPS has emphasized that their efforts in Gauteng to eradicate drugs are yielding positive results, with the recent seizure of machinery and vehicles highlighting the professionalism and intelligence-led nature of these recent successes.

Ongoing Investigations and Future Implications

While it is not yet clear if all these factories are directly linked, the proximity of the busts in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng suggests coordinated intelligence sharing among provincial police units. The discovery of a multimillion-rand Mandrax factory near Umvoti in KwaZulu-Natal on 18 November 2026, valued at more than R100m, adds to the evidence of a vast supply chain. The Madlanga Commission continues to proceed, and these new findings may provide further context to the allegations of state capture by criminal syndicates, potentially leading to more arrests and high-profile court appearances in the coming weeks.