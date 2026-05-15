Police Sergeant Appearance in Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court

Suspended police Sergeant Fannie Nkosi has appeared in the Thohoyandou magistrate’s court and his case has been postponed to mid-July.

Suspended police Sergeant Fannie Nkosi has appeared in the Thohoyandou magistrate’s court in Limpopo and had his case postponed to mid-July. Sergeant Nkosi allegedly collected a police docket from Thohoyandou under the pretext that he was taking it to the SAPS head office in Gauteng.

He allegedly collected the docket of a suspect arrested in connection with possession of dagga, unlicensed firearms and explosives and returned to the Thohoyandou police station where he collected dagga. The Investigative Task Team of the Commission has brought additional charges of defeating and obstructing the course of justice against Sergeant Fannie Nkosi. The Commission's Investigative Task Team has brought additional charges of defeating and obstructing the course of justice against Sergeant Fannie Nkosi.

The Pretoria North magistrate’s court had denied his bail last month, according to information. The docket was allegedly related to possession of dagga, unlicensed firearms and explosives. Sergeant Nkosi returned to the Thohoyandou police station and collected dagga after collecting the police docket from Thohoyandou





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Police Sergeant Fannie Nkosi Magistrate’S Court Limpopo Thohoyandou Bail Docket Pretoria North Magistrate’S Court Additional Charges

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