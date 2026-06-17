Police Seize Over R100 Million in Counterfeit Goods in Week-Long Western Cape Crackdown

South African police have seized counterfeit luxury goods worth over R100 million from a single shopping complex in the Western Cape within one week, highlighting the massive scale of illicit trade and coordinated law enforcement response.

A sweeping crackdown by police at a shopping complex in the Western Cape has stripped more than R100 million in counterfeit luxury goods from circulation in just a week, exposing the scale of South Africa's illicit trade and the state's resolve to dismantle it.

During a multidisciplinary operation, members of the South African Police Service's (SAPS) National and Western Cape Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Units targeted more than 40 shops at the shopping complex. Authorities confiscated counterfeit branded clothing, shoes, bags, watches, sunglasses, caps and branded packaging valued at an estimated R10-million. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup underway, officers also seized fake Bafana Bafana home and away jerseys during the raid.

This follows a similar takedown operation conducted at the same shopping complex a week ago, during which counterfeit goods valued at more than R98 million were seized. The operation was conducted with the support of the Cape Town Metropolitan Police Department, City of Cape Town Law Enforcement and brand protectors. The latest seizure follows a similar operation at the same complex a week earlier, during which counterfeit goods worth more than R98-million were confiscated.

Combined, the two operations resulted in the seizure of counterfeit goods worth more than R100-million within a week. The operations form part of nationwide efforts to dismantle the trade in counterfeit and illicit goods, which threaten public safety, legitimate businesses and the country's economy





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Counterfeit Goods Illicit Trade SAPS Western Cape FIFA World Cup Bafana Bafana Bellville Police Operation Luxury Brands Economic Crime

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