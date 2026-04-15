Police Raid Alleged Illegal Holiday Sales Call Centre in uMhlanga

South African Police raid an alleged illegal holiday sales call centre in uMhlanga following a months-long investigation. The call centre, operating under the name Emerald Sun, is suspected of defrauding clients. Several arrests were made, and a luxury vehicle was confiscated.

Law enforcement officials have executed a raid on a property situated in uMhlanga, where an alleged illegal holiday sales call centre was reportedly operating. This operation was the culmination of a months-long investigation spearheaded by crime intelligence, as reported by Northglen News. The raid, which occurred earlier today, involved a collaborative effort from various branches of the South African Police Service (SAPS), including the eThekwini District, the Metro Police Special Operations Directorate, and the SAPS Tactical Response Team (TRT). A source familiar with the matter, speaking to Northglen News, revealed that the business had allegedly been operating from a location on Hilken Drive under the deceptive guise of a holiday sales company named Emerald Sun. The source indicated that this entity was suspected of defrauding clients, resulting in the loss of substantial sums of money.

Upon investigation by Northglen News, the company's website revealed that the address listed for Emerald Sun actually corresponded to a private venue located on Old North Coast Road. The website further advertised the availability of thirty-six holiday properties, strategically positioned along the lower South Coast, specifically between Port Shepstone and Port Edward. These properties were reportedly available for booking through the website, further adding to the deceptive nature of the alleged operation. In a significant development during the raid, the property owners were also taken into custody, and a number of employees were brought in for questioning, providing valuable leads for the ongoing investigation. The law enforcement officials also confiscated a luxury vehicle from the premises, potentially linked to the illicit activities. The authorities have arrested several suspects at the scene, which reportedly included foreign nationals, indicating the potential involvement of an organized crime network.

At the time of publication, official comment from the South African Police Service (SAPS) was not immediately available, leaving details regarding the extent of the fraud and the precise number of individuals affected, including the exact amount of money defrauded, somewhat unclear. However, the raid itself signifies a crucial step in combating fraudulent schemes that target unsuspecting members of the public. This case underscores the ongoing need for vigilance and robust enforcement measures aimed at protecting consumers from falling prey to deceptive business practices, especially in the online sphere where such scams are becoming increasingly prevalent. The investigation is likely to continue, with authorities gathering evidence, interviewing suspects and determining the full scope of the fraudulent operations. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses. This case serves as a reminder to individuals to exercise extreme caution when dealing with unsolicited offers and to thoroughly vet any business before committing to any financial transactions, especially for holiday related products and services





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Fraud Police Raid Holiday Sales Umhlanga Crime Investigation

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