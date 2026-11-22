A man in his mid-30s was killed in a drive-by shooting on Otto du Plessis Drive in Table View, Cape Town. Police are investigating the murder and have not yet identified the victim or established a motive.

A man was shot dead in a drive-by shooting on Otto du Plessis Drive in Table View, Cape Town, at about 22:25 on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Emergency crews rush to Table View shooting scene

The victim, believed to be in his mid-30s, was walking along the road opposite Marine Circle when an occupant of a maroon vehicle opened fire and fled the scene. Emergency crews rushed to the scene where paramedics attempted to resuscitate the victim. Kevin Jones, head of Community Medics, told IOL Media that Community Medics received a call at 22:30 about a person who had been shot at Marine Circle, opposite Pakalolo Beach Bar.

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Community Medics, disaster risk management and Netcare911 were all on the scene about five minutes after the call. Jones said CPR was initiated on the male believed to be in his mid-30s for about 30 minutes but was eventually terminated. Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that Table View detectives are investigating a murder case. Twigg said the victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

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According to reports, the victim was walking in the road when an occupant of a maroon vehicle opened fire on him and fled the scene, Twigg said. The man has not been identified at the time of this report, and police are yet to establish why he was targeted. Twigg added that the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. The shooting happened on Otto du Plessis Drive opposite Marine Circle.

Police appeal for information on maroon vehicle

Police have not released any information about possible suspects or the motive behind the attack. The maroon vehicle used in the shooting has not been found. Authorities are appealing to anyone with information about this shooting incident to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the mobile application MySAPS anonymously. In a separate incident, police investigating a shooting inside a café appealed to the public to help identify three men they believe could assist with the investigation.

No arrests have been made in the Table View shooting. The victim remains unidentified and police are still trying to determine why he was targeted. The investigation is ongoing.