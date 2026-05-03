Police Operation in Ottery Leads to Arrests and Firearm Seizures

A targeted police operation in Ottery, Western Cape, resulted in the arrest of multiple suspects and the recovery of several illegal firearms and ammunition. The operation, conducted by the Maitland Flying Squad, underscores the SAPS' commitment to removing illegal weapons from local communities.

The Western Cape Police have announced a successful operation conducted in the Ottery area last Friday, resulting in multiple arrests and the confiscation of illegal firearms.

This operation, spearheaded by the Maitland Flying Squad, was a direct response to actionable intelligence received regarding the storage of weapons at properties within the locality. The intelligence-led initiative unfolded across two distinct locations, demonstrating the effectiveness of proactive policing and information gathering. The initial phase of the operation focused on an abandoned building where officers meticulously conducted a search. This search yielded a significant discovery: a 9mm pistol accompanied by nine rounds of live ammunition.

Immediately following this find, law enforcement officials apprehended three men and one woman, all ranging in age from 21 to 31 years old. The swiftness of the arrests underscores the police's commitment to immediate action when confronted with evidence of illegal firearm possession. The individuals were taken into custody and are currently assisting with the ongoing investigation, providing statements and potentially leading to further discoveries related to the source and intended use of the recovered weapon.

The abandoned building itself is now being investigated as a potential hub for criminal activity, with forensic teams examining the site for additional evidence. The recovery of the pistol and ammunition represents a tangible reduction in the number of illegal weapons circulating within the Ottery community, contributing to enhanced public safety. Building on the success of the first search, the operation continued to a separate premises located in Rina Court.

Here, officers uncovered a further cache of illegal firearms and ammunition. A thorough search of the property revealed two additional 9mm pistols, along with a substantial quantity of 36 rounds of ammunition, cleverly concealed within a box. This discovery highlights the lengths to which individuals will go to conceal illegal weapons and the importance of comprehensive search procedures. One adult male was arrested at this location for the unlawful possession of the firearms and ammunition.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed that all suspects currently in custody will be formally charged and will subsequently appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court to answer for their alleged offenses. The ongoing investigation aims to determine the connections between the individuals arrested at both locations and to identify any potential networks involved in the illegal arms trade.

This operation is a clear demonstration of the South African Police Service's (SAPS) dedication to implementing its provincial strategy aimed at systematically removing illegal firearms from communities throughout the Western Cape. The removal of these weapons is seen as a crucial step in combating violent crime and fostering a safer environment for residents.

The SAPS continues to urge members of the public to come forward with any information regarding illegal firearms or criminal activity, assuring them that all information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality. The success of this operation serves as a reminder that community involvement is vital in the fight against crime





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Western Cape Police Ottery Illegal Firearms Arrests Maitland Flying Squad SAPS Crime Wynberg Magistrates Court Ammunition Firearm Seizure

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