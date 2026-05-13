Police Officer Contradicts Own Testimony at Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Warrant Officer Steve Phakula, during his testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, claimed that he knew the cocaine belonged to a senior Crime Intelligence officer because he could smell it at the crime scene. Phakula's version of events contradicted testimony from other witnesses and evidence, questioning his credibility.

A police officer faced criminal charges for a R286 million cocaine consignment intercepted in Johannesburg. He said it belonged to a senior Crime Intelligence officer.

The case was later withdrawn. A smaller amount of cocaine worth R286 million was found concealed in the consignment of truck parts. Three individuals were arrested, including a Warrant Officer Steve Phakula attached to the National Intervention Unit, and a senior Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan. Testimony contradicted phakula's version of events.

A police vehicle was involved in the crime scene and a release of the truck driver was suspicious





dailymaverick / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry Drug Arrests Police Bungling South African Criminal Justice System Infiltrated Drug Cartels

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mogane quizzed on Aeroton drug bust at Madlanga Inquiry - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Marumo Magane testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.

Read more »

Madlanga Commission will not call Shadrack SibiyaThe Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has confirmed that it will not recall Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya further oral evidence.

Read more »

The Madlanga Commission, SAPS Corruption Scandal, and Senior Officers' ArrestsThe Madlanga Commission has revealed corruption allegations against senior law enforcement officials in South Africa. This ongoing investigation involves arrests, prosecutions, and senior officers appearing in court regarding the R360-million Medicare24 contract scandal.

Read more »

Madlanga Commission Concludes Oral Testimony for Suspended General Shadrack SibiyaThe Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality and Corruption has informed suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya that he will not be recalled for further testimony as the probe into the criminal justice system continues.

Read more »