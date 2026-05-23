The text describes the discovery of the bodies of two tourists in Kruger National Park, the first incident of its kind in the reserve's history, and the subsequent launch of a manhunt by the South African Police Service after four murders were found in that area of the Eastern Cape.

Police launch manhunt after 4 murders in one area of Eastern Cape Shock and grief gripped South African National Parks (SANParks) after the bodies of two tourists were discovered in Kruger National Park , marking the first incident of its kind in the reserve's history...

... Furthermore, out of respect for the family and to allow investigations to proceed unhindered, no further comment will be provided at this stage. Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories





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Crime Police South African Police Service Eastern Cape Kruger National Park Murders Tutorials

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