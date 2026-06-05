Police Investigate Double Homicide in Maitland

Two men found with gunshot wounds near a railway line in Maitland, South Africa, have prompted a police investigation into their deaths.

A grim discovery near a railway line in Maitland has prompted a police investigation after the bodies of two men were found with gunshot wounds on this morning.

According to the South African Police Service, two murder cases were opened following the discovery of the victims in the Oya Town informal settlement area in Maitland on 5 June. Police said the two men were found near a railway line with apparent bullet wounds to their heads. The identities of the deceased have not yet been made public, and investigators are still working to establish exactly what led to the killings.

The incident has raised concern among residents in the area, where police continue to gather information and piece together the circumstances surrounding the deaths. At this stage, authorities have not determined a motive for the killings. Investigators are exploring all possible leads as part of the ongoing probe.

The latest case adds to ongoing concerns around violent crime in parts of Cape Town, with detectives now tasked with uncovering who was responsible and what may have led to the deadly attack





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Double Homicide Maitland South Africa Violent Crime Cape Town

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