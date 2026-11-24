Police were forced to intervene at Emfuleni's inaugural council sitting in Vereeniging after councillors clashed, overturning tables and throwing water. The chaos left the election of a new mayor unresolved and highlighted deep political tensions between the DA-led coalition and opposition parties. Security measures proved insufficient as proceedings halted abruptly.

Violence and chaos erupted at the inaugural council sitting for Emfuleni Local Municipality in Vereeniging, forcing police to intervene and leaving the election of a new mayor unresolved. The disorder occurred at Vereeniging City Hall as tensions flared between the Democratic Alliance and a coalition of opposition parties, bringing the critical proceedings to a sudden halt.

Details of the Council Chamber Confrontation

The confrontation began when the Democratic Alliance claimed to have secured a 47-seat coalition to govern the municipality, while the African National Congress insisted negotiations were still ongoing. Councillors clashed over a request for a 15-minute caucus break supported by the ANC, the EFF, the MK Party, and the South African Communist Party. The DA opposed this adjournment, leading to a stalemate.

Also read Stellenbosch Court Violence and DA Emfuleni Coalition Developments

Municipal Manager April Ntuli attempted to resolve the disagreement by calling for a vote. However, councillors from the four opposing parties objected, arguing that further caucusing time should be allowed. As tensions rose, the chamber filled with singing and chanting, creating a volatile atmosphere that quickly escalated into physical aggression.

Police Step In During Physical Altercation

Disorder ensued as councillors from the ANC, EFF, MK Party, and SACP charged towards Municipal Manager April Ntuli. The aggression resulted in chairs being knocked down, tables overturned, and water being thrown across the room. The situation became so severe that police had to step in to restore order and protect the municipal officials present.

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Municipal Manager April Ntuli was forced to be escorted from the chamber to safety amidst the brawl. The chaotic scenes marred the start of the new municipal term and raised immediate questions about the ability of the council to function effectively under such hostile conditions. The inability to elect a mayor or other office-bearers left the administration in a state of limbo.

Security Warnings and Political Accusations

The violence followed a letter dated November 17, in which the Democratic Alliance warned Municipal Manager April Ntuli of an alleged plan to disrupt the sitting. The party had requested stronger security, police assistance, and specific measures to protect councillors, municipal officials, and members of the public. Municipal spokesperson Makhosonke Sangweni had acknowledged the warning and indicated that security arrangements were in place.

Despite these assurances, yesterday's events raised serious questions about whether the measures were sufficient. DA mayoral candidate Kingsol Chabalala stated that the confrontation should not have prevented the council from completing its work. He accused political opponents of deliberately delaying the election of municipal leadership and questioned how the meeting was managed by the municipal administration.

Coalition Agreements and Future Steps

The DA won 37 of Emfuleni's 90 seats in the November 4 local government elections, making it the largest party in the municipality. A governing majority requires at least 46 seats to ensure stable governance and decision-making capabilities. Kingsol Chabalala confirmed that the DA had signed an agreement with the Freedom Front Plus, Afrika Mayibuye, the African Transformation Movement, Tau Dia Rora Cultural and Traditional Lekgotla, and ACSA.

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DA federal council chairperson Ashor Sarupen condemned the confrontation, specifically accusing EFF councillors of destroying furniture and intimidating officials. He called for those responsible to face consequences, including prosecution where evidence justified it. Afrika Mayibuye national organiser Patrick Sindane said his party intended to participate directly in the proposed government rather than merely support it from outside.

Sindane warned that officials implicated in wrongdoing could be dismissed or referred for prosecution, stating an intent to do away with cadre deployment and friendship arrangements. Coalition partners plan to seek another council sitting, possibly on Wednesday or Thursday, to finally elect the municipality's leadership. However, outgoing mayor Hassan Mako disputed the handling of the sitting, claiming the suspension request was intended to allow parties to resolve outstanding matters.