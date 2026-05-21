Police intercept R3.7 million illicit cigarettes in Sedibeng

Police in Sedibeng have made a major breakthrough in the fight against the illicit tobacco trade in South Africa, intercepting a truck carrying millions of dollars worth of smuggled cigarettes. The seizure is a significant blow to organised crime and provides new evidence of the need for stronger measures to combat the issue.

Police in Sedibeng have intercepted a truck carrying R3.7 million worth of illicit cigarettes as part of an intelligence-led operation to curb the illicit tobacco trade in South Africa .

The operation was conducted by members of Crime Intelligence Sedibeng District who received information about a white truck allegedly transporting illicit cigarettes from Gauteng towards QwaQwa via the R59 route through Vereeniging and Sasolburg. Officers followed up on the information and established that the truck had already passed through Vereeniging, and Sasolburg Infrastructure members were alerted and provided with the truck's particulars. The truck was subsequently spotted and stopped at the four-way stop on the R82 and R57.

A detailed search was conducted, resulting in the recovery of large quantities of suspected illicit cigarettes. Two suspects, aged 60 and 43, were arrested. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were allegedly transporting the cigarettes on behalf of an individual from Springs. South Africa's illicit tobacco trade continues to tighten its grip on the economy, draining billions in tax revenue losses.

The recovery of the illicit cigarettes is a major blow to organised crime. The illicit tobacco trade in South Africa is estimated to consume at least 100 billion cigarettes worldwide, with the majority consumed in South Africa.

The closure of BAT South Africa's sole manufacturing facility in Heidelberg by the end of 2026 is a result of plummeting sales caused by the illicit cigarette market, which now accounts for an estimated three out of every four cigarettes sold in the country. BAT South Africa will import cigarettes to serve the local market.

South Africa's failure to curb the illicit cigarette trade has been highlighted by a lack of damping proof of authorities' failure to curb the trade in the country. The recovery of the illicit cigarettes will provide new evidence of the need for a stronger response to the issue





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Illicit Cigarettes South Africa Police Crime Organised Crime

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Africa: Us-Africa Migrant Deals Ramp Up As Government Transparency FailsAnalysis - More secretive deals to accept deported third-country migrants from the US degrade democracy and don't serve African countries.

Read more »

Africa: Fertiliser Plants - Dangote Vows to Ensure Food Security in AfricaPresident of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has reaffirmed his commitment to boosting food security across Africa through large-scale fertiliser investments, declaring that the continent has the capacity to feed itself and become a net exporter of agricultural products.

Read more »

South Africa Condemns Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla Sequestration, Abduction of South African NationalsSouth Africa has strongly condemned the illegal seizure of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla warning that the reported abduction of South African citizens in international waters represents a grave breach of international law and human rights. The Department of International Relations and Cooperations (Dirco) has expressed grave concern over the developments and called for restraint respect for international law and the immediate protection of the rights dignity and safety of all concerned.

Read more »

The extraordinary journey of Huguenot skating across Africa raises awareness for skateboarding in Africa.Huguenot skated across Africa to raise money for a skatepark project, building skateboarding in Africa and proving that skateboarding is more than just a sport. His mission inspired skateboarding across the continent, bringing excitement to a sport often dismissed as unachievable.

Read more »