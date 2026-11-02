Police Infiltration Exposed in Western Cape Gang Murder Trial

Former SAPS constable Alfonso Cloete convicted of supplying strategic intelligence to gang boss Elcardo Adams, leading to multiple murders in the Western Cape.

A recent judgment by the Western Cape High Court has exposed serious allegations of police infiltration and collusion with organized criminal networks. The ruling highlights how former South African Police Service (SAPS) personnel may have abused their positions to assist gang leaders in committing violent crimes.

Conviction for Police Betrayal

Former SAPS constable Alfonso Cloete was convicted on July 31, 2026, for providing strategic information to alleged Mobsters gang boss Elcardo Adams. Judge Deidre Kusevitsky condemned Cloete's actions as a disgraceful betrayal of his oath of office and public duty. The court found that Cloete used his position to gather sensitive data and pass it directly to Adams, facilitating targeted violence against rivals and specific individuals.

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Murders Linked to Gang Intelligence

The conviction stems from Adams' role in four murders between 2017 and 2018, including the killing of Chevonne de Wet in December 2018. De Wet, a University of the Western Cape student nearing her Master's degree, was shot while sitting in a vehicle with her three-year-old child. Adams was also convicted in the deaths of Bradwyn Craig Adams, Hampshire "Hempies" Brown, and Gilliano Williams. These killings were part of a retaliatory conflict between the 28s Mobsters and the rival Horribles gang over overlapping territories.

Broader Criminal Network Details

The case involved thirteen accused individuals facing fifty-six charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca). Between 2016 and 2019, the 28s Mobsters operated across twelve areas near the Cape Flats, including Kuils River, Eerste River, Bishop Lavis, Kraaifontein, Kleinvlei, Athlone, and Strand. All defendants except Preston Dolan were convicted of contravening the Act, demonstrating the extensive reach of the criminal organization during this period.

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Sentencing and Parallel Cases

Sentencing proceedings for the convicted individuals began on October 28 at the Western Cape High Court. This development follows the April 2022 sentencing of confessed hitman Alfredo Blake, who received an effective forty-year imprisonment after admitting to three murders. The current case runs parallel to separate high-profile proceedings involving Ralph Stanfield and his associates, which further illustrate the complex landscape of organized crime in the region.

Judicial Warnings on Institutional Safety

The judgment reinforces earlier warnings issued by Judge Daniel Thulare in October 2022 regarding potential infiltration of senior provincial police management. Thulare highlighted concerns about access to crime patterns and policing strategies by criminal elements, as well as allegations of military members selling firearms to gangsters. These insights provide critical context for understanding the systemic challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in combating entrenched criminal networks.