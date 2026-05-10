Police Diver Capt Johan 'Pottie' Potgieter Shares a Rope with the Dead Crocodile

Police diver Capt Johan ‘Pottie’ Potgieter, head of the White River police diving unit, shares a rope with the dead crocodile after participating in a dramatic recovery operation. The operation involved tracking the reptile by drone for days before it was shot and hauled from the Komati River.

Police diver Captain Johan ‘Pottie’ Potgieter shares a rope with the dead crocodile. Police diver Capt Johan ‘Pottie’ Potgieter had a fairly interesting day at work last Saturday.

He was lowered by helicopter into crocodile-infested waters to hoist out the 500kg carcass of a euthanised Nile crocodile suspected of eating a missing businessman. But after taking part in the macabre operation — the croc was found to have human body parts and six shoes in its belly — he shrugged it off as ‘just one of those things that happen all the time here in Mpumalanga’.

Potgieter heads the five-person White River police diving unit, the lowveld team tasked with water rescues, recoveries, drownings and river searches. The operation, which involved tracking the reptile by drone for days before it was shot and hauled from the Komati River, was covered worldwide. Footage of Potgieter dangling beneath a helicopter during the dramatic recovery went viral





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Police Diver Crocodile Recovery Operation Drone Mpumalanga

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